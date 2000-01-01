dan_smee ONE

love, blood, life



Join Date: Nov 2004 Location: Canberra, Australia Posts: 13,212 Local Time: 03:28 PM

Hypothetical U2 MTV unplugged Despite some obvious missteps, U2 have some decent acoustic songs, so I’d be interested to know what you all think would be a decent U2 MTV unplugged set. Limit of 15 songs, and at least one cover. Just because. Also, describe the arrangement.



For me:



The fours band members, plus a small string/orchestral component for some songs. Edge on acoustic and piano. Bono sometimes playing keys and using it as an opportunity to get him playing more because of the intimate setup. Larry with a full kit, Adam on bass. Terry on stage for some songs. Vibe is more stripped back and intimate rather than pure “unplugged”.



01 - A Sort of Homecoming - would want this to sound like a hybrid between the Lanois re-work that is heavily acoustic on the deluxe TUF and the album version. Atmospheric, but with some upbeat guitar. A nice way to start an MTV unplugged performance - quality tune that may not be as well known.



02 - Stuck in a Moment - recognisable, but not one of the standard “go-tos” for U2 trying to introduce themselves to a wider audience. For as much as we are sick of it, the acoustic arrangement works. I would want this to be full band, Terry on keys, first verse and chorus just Bono and Edge.



03 - The Ground Beneath Her Feet - Stuck is a good song to use to pivot to a tone shift. I would want them to “take off” for the ending like the studio version - could rely heavily on strings to carry this.



04 - Life on Mars? - Bono and Edge section. Simple enough song for Edge to play piano, good song for Bono to exercise his voice, and we know how much they love Bowie.



05 - Every Breaking Wave - Just Bono and Edge, then the “sea knows where are the rocks...” but builds with strings and full band.



06 - Drowning Man - lots of strings, very similar to album version.



07 - Kite - I think this works well without the lead part for the most part. Acoustic and strings, possible played in a lower key so the solo works as an acoustic slide with Bono’s voice in a lower register.



08 - Love is Blindness - full band similar to Edge acoustic from the From the Ground Up movie.



09 - Desire - fun, energetic and direct. Bono on harmonica.



10 - Everlasting Love - same. Could be close to recorded version.



11 - Staring at the Sun - look to Clinton performance for style, could easily do that as more full band.



12 - Stay - obvious inclusion. Something between elevation and E+I versions.



13 - All I Want is You - I think this could work really well. I also think it would be totally fine for Edge to play an electric guitar for the solo.



14 - The First Time - great opportunity to showcase some good song writing, strong piano, strings and guitar. Very similar to album version.



15 - One - not the best closer of the list, but should go out on a recognisable note. This should be played much like the Passengers version, but with bass and drums kicking in mid way. Obvious Hear us Coming ending.