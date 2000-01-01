|
|Today, 07:02 AM
The Fly
Join Date: Mar 2021
Posts: 46
Local Time: 05:31 AM
Have U2's 21st century releases done irreparable damage to their legacy?
Let's say if U2 have retired after All That You Can't Leave Behind, how would their legacy & public perception be effected, or similarly - had they retired after POP?__________________
It actually would've been quite fitting in hindsight - As ATYCLB was their maiden record with regards to the band looking back (for the 1st time) in maturity, since all the bad members crossed 40 during the process of recording the album. Adam had just finished rehab & all the band members had since become fathers during that period.
All That You Can't Leave Behind is a better album about experience than Songs of Experience. Musically & lyrically that album has so many better, more direct songs about life experience than Songs of Experience. The entire record is about resilience, growth, and reflection, but those themes are especially apparent in tracks like 'Walk On', 'Stuck in a Moment', 'Kite' and 'Grace'. There are songs that address the state of the world ('When I Look at The World', 'New York') and those about seizing life before it's too late ('Beautiful Day, 'Elevation').
ATYCLB really caught Bono in a moment of true, genuine reflection. It was also a vulnerable moment, coming off of POP, and with his vocal issues & throat surgery making for a pretty challenging period within his career. He had to re-learn how to sing during this time.
That 'looking back' approach worked as a one-off, it got them back their relevance & the title of biggest band in the world again. But dubbling-down on this approach & the success that stemmed from ATYCLB proved to be the 'beginning of the end' one could perhaps argue.
One safe, 'back to basics', adult contemporary album after POP was acceptable for most U2 fans as it achieved what it set out to, make U2 relevant again, but for many fans HTDAAB was a bridge too far & that's when the tide started to turn. And with that release & corresponding tour it seemed like the U2 hate train/machine really started to take off during that period..
That lingering after-taste that originated circa HTDAAB-era still endures for many music critics today.
|Today, 07:28 AM
Blue Crack Distributor
Join Date: Jul 2000
Location: Stateless
Posts: 67,152
Local Time: 09:31 AM
No.__________________
Spamming everyone's iPhone did.
In 2000 they had massive hits, won every damn award possible, and had the biggest tour of all time.
It all went down hill when they spammed everyone's iPhone.
|Today, 08:00 AM
Refugee
Join Date: Jan 2005
Location: New York
Posts: 2,211
Local Time: 09:31 AM
Yeah, HTDAAB was huge. Multiple Grammys. Vertigo was everywhere, even the alt/indie websites were giving the track a positive write-up. iPod commercial. MTV broadcasting Brooklyn Bridge concert. They were putting shows onsale one after the other in the same market, immediate sellouts. Incredible demand. They were kinda cool again. The reason U2 was able to go back to US stadiums was the 1-2 punch of the “back to basics” records. Given the songs and reception of NLOTH, one could argue maybe they should’ve done stadiums for HTDAAB instead like they did in Europe (and Hawaii), but that’s mostly hindsight talking.
|Today, 08:22 AM
The Fly
Join Date: Mar 2021
Posts: 46
Local Time: 05:31 AM
|Today, 08:22 AM
Blue Crack Supplier
Join Date: Jun 2001
Location: Netherlands
Posts: 32,831
Local Time: 03:31 PM
|Today, 08:24 AM
Blue Crack Addict
Join Date: Jul 2002
Location: In the wrong band
Posts: 28,477
Local Time: 12:31 AM
Get On Your Boots can’t have helped either.
|Today, 08:27 AM
Blue Crack Distributor
Join Date: Jul 2000
Location: Stateless
Posts: 67,152
Local Time: 09:31 AM
They sold out 90,000+ seat stadiums throughout the 2000s.__________________
Invisible was downloaded 3 million times in early 2014. Ordinary Love momentarily hit the Hot 100.
It's the iPhone mess. That's it. It's not more complicated than that. That's the moment where their legacy took a gigantic hit that they still haven't fully recovered from, fairly or unfairly.
