hatrickpatrick The Fly

Join Date: Jun 2006 Posts: 180 Local Time: 02:32 PM

Every Breaking Wave - has the full band version from the album ever been played live? I've more or less been in love with this song ever since the unfinished 2009 versions from Helsinki and Vienna were posted online, and absolutely adored the revamped version which appeared on the Songs of Innocence album. As most here will know, the "standard" live version of this song is a stripped back, piano-backed version featuring Bono and Edge singing it on their own. I'm just wondering, has there ever been an instance - even maybe a bootleg from a rehearsal before it was ditched for the tours - of the band playing the rocked-up version live, with the whole band and the electric guitar?



I would sell my soul to hear how it sounded, if indeed it was ever done. Searching online is quite difficult because looking for the full band version turns up page after page of covers (my own included!) and as such finding out if and when U2 themselves played the full version in any kind of live setup seems to be next to impossible.



I'm inclined to take this as an indication that such a recording doesn't exist, and even potentially that such a performance has never happened, but can anyone here confirm whether or not this is true?