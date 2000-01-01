tommycharles War Child

Join Date: Mar 2005 Posts: 613 Local Time: 04:31 AM

Dream Stream? So far, the three streaming shows we’ve had (E&I, Zoo TV Sydney, Elevation Slane Castle) have all been previously released shows. I realize that’s all we’re likely to get, but suspending disbelief for a moment, what’s the thing you’d most like to see?



In the realm of the impossible, I’d like Dublin RDS ‘93 in 4K. But that’s less likely than Bono singing the right words to Streets.



In the realm of the possible - I live in hope that a whole Sydney ‘89 show exists. The full show of either McNichols or Tempe ‘87 would also be pretty cool. More recently, it’d be nice to see the full Milan ‘05 gig, or some 360 show from 2011 (apart from Glastonbury, which they fucked up).