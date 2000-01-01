Daniel Lanois & Marc Maron - U2 Feedback

Old Today, 05:22 PM   #1
New Yorker
 
Hollow Island's Avatar
 
Join Date: Jan 2011
Posts: 2,532
Local Time: 07:10 PM
Daniel Lanois & Marc Maron
Lanois is going to be the guest on tomorrow's WTF!

Listen here http://www.wtfpod.com or wherever you get your podcasts.

Note to the uninitiated: each episode begins with a c.15 minute-long monologue where Maron talks about what he's been up to, music, food, family, politics, current events, etc. They've been heavy on the politics and very, very funny for the last few months. And also heavy: his girlfriend, the director Lynn Shelton, died suddenly in his home in the spring of an undiagnosed cancer.

While not strictly U2 related, I think this belongs here, given Lanois importance to the band.
Hollow Island is online now   Reply With Quote
