Hollow Island New Yorker



Daniel Lanois & Marc Maron



Listen here



Note to the uninitiated: each episode begins with a c.15 minute-long monologue where Maron talks about what he's been up to, music, food, family, politics, current events, etc. They've been heavy on the politics and very, very funny for the last few months. And also heavy: his girlfriend, the director Lynn Shelton, died suddenly in his home in the spring of an undiagnosed cancer.



