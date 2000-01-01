Scarletwine New Yorker



Join Date: May 2002 Location: Outside it's Amerika Posts: 2,751 Local Time: 03:02 AM

cover band clash New tv new box fliciking. I had heard of the show but hadn't watched it. Unforgettable fire was competing. when I heard of the show I thought of U2 cover bands, because they are awesome. They were very good but not as good as the magic they have live, especially celebrating the R&R halls opening of U2's exhibit. and the descent of fans o nCLeveland. They beat a cold play cover band and have a chance to beat them again and win lots of money .I think 100G's I don't think there is any viewers voting but check it out