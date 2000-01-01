|
|Today, 12:14 PM
|#1
|
Blue Crack Addict
Join Date: Mar 2010
Location: Puerto Rico
Posts: 15,627
Local Time: 03:41 PM
|
Bono, The Edge & Martin Garrix team up for EURO 2020
Looks like a new song for EURO 2020 is being released next week. Might as well call it A Sky Full of Stars.__________________
|Today, 12:15 PM
|#2
|
Blue Crack Addict
Join Date: Nov 2000
Location: Black Lodge
Posts: 26,597
Local Time: 02:41 PM
|
I Still Haven't Found The People We've Been Waiting For__________________
|Today, 12:16 PM
|#3
|
Blue Crack Addict
Join Date: Sep 2010
Location: Washington, DC
Posts: 17,895
Local Time: 03:41 PM
|
Bono has fallen and he can’t get up
|Today, 12:28 PM
|#4
|
Blue Crack Supplier
Join Date: Dec 2003
Location: Washington, DC
Posts: 33,252
Local Time: 03:41 PM
|
It’s how they try and visually disguise the fact that no one in the band is taller than maybe 5’9”
|Today, 12:43 PM
|#5
|
Blue Crack Addict
Join Date: Sep 2010
Location: Washington, DC
Posts: 17,895
Local Time: 03:41 PM
|
Martin Garrix is also like 5’8
|Today, 01:45 PM
|#6
|
Blue Crack Supplier
Join Date: Nov 2004
Location: Los Angeles, California
Posts: 40,883
Local Time: 12:41 PM
|
2027 it is.
|Today, 02:05 PM
|#7
|
ONE
love, blood, life
Join Date: Nov 2004
Location: Canberra, Australia
Posts: 13,330
Local Time: 05:41 AM
|
Who the fuck is Martin Garrix?__________________
