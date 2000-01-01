Bono Performs Running To Stand Still at Glen Hansard's Annual Dublin Busk - U2 Feedback

Old Today, 08:30 PM   #1
Blue Crack Distributor
 
Headache in a Suitcase's Avatar
 
Join Date: Jul 2000
Location: DC
Posts: 68,285
Local Time: 09:50 PM
Bono Performs Running To Stand Still at Glen Hansard's Annual Dublin Busk
https://youtu.be/GhY36Gfe6Q4

No crowds and prerecorded in a cathedral... Bono can still be pretty magical when the moment presents, I must say
Old Today, 09:44 PM   #2
War Child
 
Join Date: Jan 2004
Location: Baltimore
Posts: 758
Local Time: 02:50 AM
A nice version of the song.

His voice is worrying me a bit, however.
The John Tree is online now   Reply With Quote
