|Today, 08:30 PM
|#1
|
Blue Crack Distributor
Join Date: Jul 2000
Location: DC
Posts: 68,285
Local Time: 09:50 PM
|
Bono Performs Running To Stand Still at Glen Hansard's Annual Dublin Busk
https://youtu.be/GhY36Gfe6Q4__________________
No crowds and prerecorded in a cathedral... Bono can still be pretty magical when the moment presents, I must say
|Today, 09:44 PM
|#2
|
War Child
Join Date: Jan 2004
Location: Baltimore
Posts: 758
Local Time: 02:50 AM
|
A nice version of the song.
His voice is worrying me a bit, however.
|
