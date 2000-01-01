doxxer The Fly

Bono on HTDAAB: "it f-ing annoys me." Bono said of HTDAAB: "[t]here are no weak songs. But as an album, the whole isn't greater than the sum of its parts, and it f–ing annoys me."



Agree? Disagree? Discuss!