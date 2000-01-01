|
|Today, 05:20 AM
|#1
|
Refugee
Join Date: Sep 2004
Location: Scotland
Posts: 1,098
Local Time: 12:21 PM
|
Bono on Desert Island Discs
Airs this morning at 11:15am and you can listen via the BBC Sounds app and I'm guessing other BBC-type websites...
|
|
|