|Today, 05:52 PM
|#1
|
Blue Crack Addict
Join Date: Nov 2002
Posts: 28,327
Local Time: 07:39 PM
|
Bono Irish Times Interview
Mostly about the book, but he also talks about wanting to start recording a new album after the book tour. A "balls to the wall" album, doesn't he say that every time?
You should be able to read the article for free
https://www.irishtimes.com/culture/music/2022/10/22/bono-i-have-spent-my-life-looking-for-the-blessing-of-father-figures/
