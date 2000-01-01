|
Today, 11:43 AM
Blue Crack Addict
Join Date: Nov 2000
Location: Black Lodge
Posts: 26,565
Local Time: 01:53 PM
Best Parts of Live Songs That Were Later Removed...
...that had you saying "WTF were you guys thinking?"
For example:
- Guitar solo at the end of Mysterious Ways. Why did they ever take that out?
- Edge's guitar on RTSS on ZooTV. Should have been brought back on the Vertigo Tour
What are yours?
