Best Parts of Live Songs That Were Later Removed... ...that had you saying "WTF were you guys thinking?"



For example:



- Guitar solo at the end of Mysterious Ways. Why did they ever take that out?



- Edge's guitar on RTSS on ZooTV. Should have been brought back on the Vertigo Tour





What are yours?