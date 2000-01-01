|
|Today, 10:48 AM
|#1
|
ONE
love, blood, life
Join Date: Jun 2007
Location: New York / Dallas / Austin
Posts: 14,075
Local Time: 10:12 AM
|
B&E on the Late Late Show
Hope you all are staying safe and sane
Looks like Bono and Edge were on The Late Late Show in Ireland a few days ago. Just popped up on YouTube for me! They performed Walk On and Christmas (Baby Please Come Home). Just a simple set of acoustic performances but they made me smile and seemed perfect to end this hard year. Didn’t see a thread (or entry on U2Gigs) so I thought I’d point it out!
Also, Bono’s voice sounds great, stronger than on recent tours. The break has done him well.
https://youtu.be/jGy4wnFpstU
https://youtu.be/eUQAP9uV4hg
