B&E on the Late Late Show



Looks like Bono and Edge were on The Late Late Show in Ireland a few days ago. Just popped up on YouTube for me! They performed Walk On and Christmas (Baby Please Come Home). Just a simple set of acoustic performances but they made me smile and seemed perfect to end this hard year. Didn’t see a thread (or entry on U2Gigs) so I thought I’d point it out!



Also, Bono’s voice sounds great, stronger than on recent tours. The break has done him well.



https://youtu.be/jGy4wnFpstU



