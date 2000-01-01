B&E on the Late Late Show - U2 Feedback

Go Back   U2 Feedback > Your Blue Room > Everything You Know Is Wrong
Reload this Page B&E on the Late Late Show
Click Here to Login
Reply
 
Thread Tools Search this Thread Display Modes
 
Old Today, 10:48 AM   #1
ONE
love, blood, life
 
digitize's Avatar
 
Join Date: Jun 2007
Location: New York / Dallas / Austin
Posts: 14,075
Local Time: 10:12 AM
B&E on the Late Late Show
Hope you all are staying safe and sane

Looks like Bono and Edge were on The Late Late Show in Ireland a few days ago. Just popped up on YouTube for me! They performed Walk On and Christmas (Baby Please Come Home). Just a simple set of acoustic performances but they made me smile and seemed perfect to end this hard year. Didn’t see a thread (or entry on U2Gigs) so I thought I’d point it out!

Also, Bono’s voice sounds great, stronger than on recent tours. The break has done him well.

https://youtu.be/jGy4wnFpstU

https://youtu.be/eUQAP9uV4hg
digitize is online now   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools Search this Thread
Search this Thread:

Advanced Search
Display Modes
Linear Mode Linear Mode

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off


All times are GMT -5. The time now is 11:12 AM.

Contact Us - U2Interference.com - Archive - Community Rules - Terms of Service - Privacy - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Version 3.8.8 Beta 1
Copyright ©2000 - 2020, vBulletin Solutions, Inc.
Design, images and all things inclusive copyright © Interference.com
×