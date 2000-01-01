|
|Today, 09:13 AM
|#1
|
ONE
love, blood, life
Join Date: Nov 2004
Location: Canberra, Australia
Posts: 13,226
Local Time: 02:29 PM
|
ATYCLB 20th Anniversary Box Set
https://www.u2songs.com/news/rumour_..._box_this_fall__________________
Rumour of it being a “similar size and scope” to the JT30 box.
Would love an elevation show on vinyl, and as the article mentions, swathed of demos and alternates from the sessions still unreleased.
Despite some of the weakest moments in their catalogue stinking up side 2, this is a box set I would very much welcome.
|Today, 09:35 AM
|#2
|
War Child
Join Date: Jan 2003
Location: Virginia
Posts: 610
Local Time: 12:29 AM
|
Even though I got POP right around when it came out, ATYCLB was the first U2 album I waited for to come out, so I am by default excited for this.__________________
I am also one of the very few who adores Wild Honey, so I'm hoping for some demos/alternate versions of it.
|Today, 10:38 AM
|#3
|
Blue Crack Addict
Join Date: Sep 2000
Location: slovenija
Posts: 21,038
Local Time: 06:29 AM
|
Would be interesting to see more unreleased material...and a live show. Might they give us Irving Plaza?
|Today, 11:30 AM
|#4
|
Rock n' Roll Doggie
Join Date: Sep 2000
Location: San Antonio TX
Posts: 3,458
Local Time: 11:29 PM
|
I think Irving Plaza was recorded and the Notre Dame show was recorded (for live stream on the internet back in 2002!!!) so they could put either of those on the set.
20 Years already.....
|Today, 11:31 AM
|#5
|
Blue Crack Supplier
Join Date: Nov 2004
Location: Los Angeles, California
Posts: 40,267
Local Time: 09:29 PM
|
Nah, I’m good, thanks.
|Today, 12:48 PM
|#6
|
The Fly
Join Date: Mar 2006
Location: MA
Posts: 165
Local Time: 04:29 AM
|
In commemoration, I think they should revert their website back to the gray, isometric... thing that was their first official website.
And I say that with a touch of nostalgia.
|Today, 01:23 PM
|#7
|
War Child
Join Date: Mar 2005
Posts: 639
Local Time: 05:29 AM
|
Another Spring US leg show would be most welcome. But I imagine we’ll get a Fall one.
|Today, 01:25 PM
|#8
|
War Child
Join Date: Mar 2005
Posts: 639
Local Time: 05:29 AM
|
(But overall I’m excited about this, ATYCLB is a good record from an exciting era and a deluxe edition will be nice.)
|Today, 04:23 PM
|#9
|
Rock n' Roll Doggie
Join Date: Sep 2004
Posts: 3,637
Local Time: 04:29 AM
|
ATYCLB 20th Anniversary Box Ser
Come on people this is u2 we’re talking about ,the release will include Boston or Slane castle , maybe even both. I wouldn’t expect them to give us something that we haven’t already got
I’m all over the set though. It was my first u2 album , special place in my heart for it , they can repackage it as many times as they want and I’ll still buy it .
Hopefully some merch from that era as well
|Today, 04:53 PM
|#10
|
War Child
Join Date: Sep 2004
Posts: 653
Local Time: 06:29 AM
|
Quote:
|Today, 05:00 PM
|#11
|
ONE
love, blood, life
Join Date: Nov 2004
Location: Canberra, Australia
Posts: 13,226
Local Time: 02:29 PM
|
ATYCLB 20th Anniversary Box Ser
I’ll point out the JT box includes the New York show on vinyl rather than Paris, Denver, Tempe or even shows we had high quality bootlegs of like Syracuse, LA, Cork, London, Chicago.
Re the demos - the article calls out things never released before. May only be one or two, but given the 6 things they dug out for Achtung Baby, I’m not sure I agree that the criticism is founded here. The only precedent for a box like this is AB or JT and they actually did dig pretty deep there.
|Today, 07:47 PM
|#12
|
Refugee
Join Date: Jan 2005
Location: New York
Posts: 1,941
Local Time: 12:29 AM
|
A whole cd of Elevation demos to satiate the casuals
|Today, 07:59 PM
|#13
|
45:33
Join Date: Jun 2005
Location: East Point to Shaolin
Posts: 57,464
Local Time: 02:29 PM
|
20 years, goddamn. That's crazy and depressing.
I BET they would do a tour if not for COVID. They love this album.
|Today, 08:09 PM
|#14
|
Blue Crack Addict
Join Date: Aug 2002
Location: mar-a-lago delenda est
Posts: 20,924
Local Time: 12:29 AM
|
i would love to hear new york live but not if it meant i had to hear grace.__________________
