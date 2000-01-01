|
Today, 09:13 AM
ONE
love, blood, life
Join Date: Nov 2004
Location: Canberra, Australia
Posts: 13,225
Local Time: 12:46 AM
ATYCLB 20th Anniversary Box Ser
https://www.u2songs.com/news/rumour_..._box_this_fall__________________
Rumour of it being a “similar size and scope” to the JT30 box.
Would love an elevation show on vinyl, and as the article mentions, swathed of demos and alternates from the sessions still unreleased.
Despite some of the weakest moments in their catalogue stinking up side 2, this is a box set I would very much welcome.
Today, 09:35 AM
War Child
Join Date: Jan 2003
Location: Virginia
Posts: 610
Local Time: 10:46 AM
Even though I got POP right around when it came out, ATYCLB was the first U2 album I waited for to come out, so I am by default excited for this.
I am also one of the very few who adores Wild Honey, so I'm hoping for some demos/alternate versions of it.
