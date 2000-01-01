|
|Today, 02:38 PM
|#1
|
Refugee
Join Date: Jan 2011
Posts: 2,477
Local Time: 04:37 PM
|
At U2 has been shut down
https://twitter.com/U2/status/1334214244632580097
https://atu2.com/
Didn't McGee step down a while ago? I wonder why it folded. And will those people who couldn't handle discussion of anything U2 sang or spoke about be coming here?
