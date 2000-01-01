At U2 has been shut down - U2 Feedback

Old Today, 02:38 PM
Refugee
 
Hollow Island's Avatar
 
Join Date: Jan 2011
Posts: 2,477
Local Time: 04:37 PM
At U2 has been shut down
https://twitter.com/U2/status/1334214244632580097

https://atu2.com/

Didn't McGee step down a while ago? I wonder why it folded. And will those people who couldn't handle discussion of anything U2 sang or spoke about be coming here?
