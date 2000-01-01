Any u2 songs taken a new meaning to you in these dark times ? - U2 Feedback

Go Back   U2 Feedback > Your Blue Room > Everything You Know Is Wrong
Reload this Page Any u2 songs taken a new meaning to you in these dark times ?
Click Here to Login
Reply
 
Thread Tools Search this Thread Display Modes
 
Old Today, 02:11 PM   #1
Rock n' Roll Doggie
 
Join Date: Sep 2004
Posts: 3,613
Local Time: 08:54 PM
Any u2 songs taken a new meaning to you in these dark times ?
Just watching the Berlin show and the blackout starts the show , this lyric really stood out to me and hit home. It had me choked up to be honest


When the lights go out, throw yourself about
In the darkness where we learn to see
When the lights go out, don't you ever doubt
The light that we can really be

So the blackout may be the soundtrack to this year for me now .

Anyone else had the same feeling with any other songs

Stay safe people , we will get through this together
__________________
rennowba is offline   Reply With Quote
Old Today, 02:24 PM   #2
Rock n' Roll Doggie
 
Join Date: Sep 2004
Posts: 3,613
Local Time: 08:54 PM
This Berlin concert wow , just what we need in these times were in
__________________
rennowba is offline   Reply With Quote
Old Today, 02:37 PM   #3
Rock n' Roll Doggie
 
Join Date: Sep 2004
Posts: 3,613
Local Time: 08:54 PM
These days, days, days run away like horses over the hill
These days, days, days run away like horses over the hill
These days, days, days run away like horses over the hill
These days, days, days run away like horses over the hill
These days, days, days run away like horses over the hill
These days, days, days run away like horses over the hill
These days, days, days run away like horses over the hill

Second lyric to hit home from dirty day
rennowba is offline   Reply With Quote
Old Today, 03:30 PM   #4
The Fly
 
MissCandyGirl's Avatar
 
Join Date: Jun 2019
Location: London
Posts: 278
Local Time: 03:54 PM
"You give your power away" from With or Without You speaks volumes to me.

And "I never thought you were a fool, but darling look at you from Stuck In A Moment You Can't Get Out Of. Truer words have never spoken to me more.
MissCandyGirl is offline   Reply With Quote
Old Today, 03:53 PM   #5
Babyface
 
Babou's Avatar
 
Join Date: Mar 2020
Location: Toulouse , France
Posts: 1
Local Time: 08:54 PM
Hello,
I'm a nurse, the days are very long right now. The song that helps me get through it and should help me get through many others is Drowning Man.
Courage to you all. Together, we'll come out of this dark time.

"These winds and tides
This change of times
Won't drag you away
Hold on, hold on tightly"
Babou is online now   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools Search this Thread
Search this Thread:

Advanced Search
Display Modes
Linear Mode Linear Mode

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off


All times are GMT -5. The time now is 03:54 PM.

Contact Us - U2Interference.com - Archive - Community Rules - Terms of Service - Privacy - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Version 3.8.8 Beta 1
Copyright ©2000 - 2020, vBulletin Solutions, Inc.
Design, images and all things inclusive copyright © Interference.com
×