|Today, 02:11 PM
|#1
|
Rock n' Roll Doggie
Join Date: Sep 2004
Posts: 3,613
Local Time: 08:54 PM
|
Any u2 songs taken a new meaning to you in these dark times ?
Just watching the Berlin show and the blackout starts the show , this lyric really stood out to me and hit home. It had me choked up to be honest__________________
When the lights go out, throw yourself about
In the darkness where we learn to see
When the lights go out, don't you ever doubt
The light that we can really be
So the blackout may be the soundtrack to this year for me now .
Anyone else had the same feeling with any other songs
Stay safe people , we will get through this together
|Today, 02:24 PM
|#2
|
Rock n' Roll Doggie
Join Date: Sep 2004
Posts: 3,613
Local Time: 08:54 PM
|
This Berlin concert wow , just what we need in these times were in__________________
|Today, 02:37 PM
|#3
|
Rock n' Roll Doggie
Join Date: Sep 2004
Posts: 3,613
Local Time: 08:54 PM
|
These days, days, days run away like horses over the hill
These days, days, days run away like horses over the hill
These days, days, days run away like horses over the hill
These days, days, days run away like horses over the hill
These days, days, days run away like horses over the hill
These days, days, days run away like horses over the hill
These days, days, days run away like horses over the hill
Second lyric to hit home from dirty day
|Today, 03:30 PM
|#4
|
The Fly
Join Date: Jun 2019
Location: London
Posts: 278
Local Time: 03:54 PM
|
"You give your power away" from With or Without You speaks volumes to me.
And "I never thought you were a fool, but darling look at you from Stuck In A Moment You Can't Get Out Of. Truer words have never spoken to me more.
|Today, 03:53 PM
|#5
|
Babyface
Join Date: Mar 2020
Location: Toulouse , France
Posts: 1
Local Time: 08:54 PM
|
Hello,
I'm a nurse, the days are very long right now. The song that helps me get through it and should help me get through many others is Drowning Man.
Courage to you all. Together, we'll come out of this dark time.
"These winds and tides
This change of times
Won't drag you away
Hold on, hold on tightly"
