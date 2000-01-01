rennowba Rock n' Roll Doggie

Join Date: Sep 2004 Posts: 3,613 Local Time: 08:54 PM

Any u2 songs taken a new meaning to you in these dark times ? Just watching the Berlin show and the blackout starts the show , this lyric really stood out to me and hit home. It had me choked up to be honest





When the lights go out, throw yourself about

In the darkness where we learn to see

When the lights go out, don't you ever doubt

The light that we can really be



So the blackout may be the soundtrack to this year for me now .



Anyone else had the same feeling with any other songs



Stay safe people , we will get through this together __________________



