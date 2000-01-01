dazzledbylight Blue Crack Supplier



Achtung Baby Released Nov 18/19, 1991 So it will be 30 yrs next year.



I know some fans never totally got over their remake from JT.



I was actually off in a totally different fandom having a great time till the? '90 Recession

hit. So I couldn't afford the cassette till quite later, but I was totally blown away by it when it came out on the radio!

May still be my favorite (with 2 other close ties). Mysterious, dark, intense, powerful.



Only saw one show when friend got a tix, and let me pay her back over a long time. But I did make it to Giants Stadium w my gang. (And either 8 days before or after we saw Springsteen there as well)

We drove from NYC TO GS. It was Perfect Sumner weather - low 80's and dry! I could just feel my mind expanding with anticipation as we headed down the highway to get there...



Incredible show even if I was 3/4 of the way back, and 4/5 up to the top. Wow! The place up shaking!