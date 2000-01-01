ascender_RS Refugee

Achtung Baby 30th Anniversary Releases & Promo



Content-wise and yours for £44.99.







Package includes:

• 30th Anniversary Limited Edition Deluxe Product

• 2 x 180g heavyweight coloured vinyl – LP1 pressed on Red Transparent vinyl, LP2 pressed on Blue Transparent vinyl

• Exclusive slipcase with an individually numbered sticker on the reverse

• Both LPs housed in a wide-spine sleeve with a newly designed 8 page booklet including lyrics & credits

• A limited edition bespoke 60cm x 60cm folded poster



Quote: New, 30th anniversary editions of U2’s seminal Achtung Baby album are to be released by Island Records, Interscope, and UMe. The Standard and Deluxe vinyl release will be this Friday (November 19) with a 50-track digital box set available from December 3.



Achtung Baby (30th Anniversary Edition) will be available on standard black vinyl and deluxe color vinyl on November 19, with Achtung Baby (2018 Remaster) and Achtung Baby (Unter Remixes) available digitally the same day. The 50-track box set will include Uber Remixes, Unter Remixes, and B-Sides, featuring 22 tracks never before available digitally.



Quote: U2 have collaborated with the Berlin-based French artist Thierry Noir, the first artist to paint on the Berlin Wall, on a one-off installation at the famed Hansa Studios in Kreuzberg. Thirty years ago, the band commissioned Noir to paint the series of Trabant cars that featured in the album artwork, and on 1991’s Zoo TV Tour. U2 x THIERRY NOIR marks Noir’s return with a newly-painted Trabant for 2021, as well as an exclusive mural painted on a section of the Berlin wall. Click here for free access and information.



The bonnet of the Trabant is to be auctioned at Phillips, London on December 9, as part of their New Now sale, from which proceeds will go to the Berlin Institute for Sound and Music. More information is available here.



The band’s SiriusXM channel U2 X-Radio will this month present an Achtung Baby special that will include interviews with band members and their collaborators on Achtung Baby, Daniel Lanois, Flood and Anton Corbijn.



https://shop.u2.com/?utm_campaign=30...icRg%3D.LpGWpL As expected, there will be reissues of the album on Vinyl and a digital release of some of the stuff from the previous boxset. The rumours last week were that there might be lots of different colours of the vinyl which would be available from different sources, but so far its just the red and blue one being advertised.

Also announced....

Also, the official store has lots of AB merchandise ready to buy.... Some of it is new prints of classic AB/Zoo TV shirts, plus a bunch of new stuff with the classic logos & symbols on them.




