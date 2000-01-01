Achtung Baby 30th Anniversary Releases & Promo - U2 Feedback

Old Today, 12:39 PM   #1
Refugee
 
Join Date: Sep 2004
Location: Scotland
Posts: 1,027
Local Time: 07:33 PM
Achtung Baby 30th Anniversary Releases & Promo
As expected, there will be reissues of the album on Vinyl and a digital release of some of the stuff from the previous boxset. The rumours last week were that there might be lots of different colours of the vinyl which would be available from different sources, but so far its just the red and blue one being advertised.

Content-wise and yours for £44.99.



Package includes:
• 30th Anniversary Limited Edition Deluxe Product
• 2 x 180g heavyweight coloured vinyl – LP1 pressed on Red Transparent vinyl, LP2 pressed on Blue Transparent vinyl
• Exclusive slipcase with an individually numbered sticker on the reverse
• Both LPs housed in a wide-spine sleeve with a newly designed 8 page booklet including lyrics & credits
• A limited edition bespoke 60cm x 60cm folded poster

Quote:
New, 30th anniversary editions of U2’s seminal Achtung Baby album are to be released by Island Records, Interscope, and UMe. The Standard and Deluxe vinyl release will be this Friday (November 19) with a 50-track digital box set available from December 3.

Achtung Baby (30th Anniversary Edition) will be available on standard black vinyl and deluxe color vinyl on November 19, with Achtung Baby (2018 Remaster) and Achtung Baby (Unter Remixes) available digitally the same day. The 50-track box set will include Uber Remixes, Unter Remixes, and B-Sides, featuring 22 tracks never before available digitally.
Also announced....

Quote:
U2 have collaborated with the Berlin-based French artist Thierry Noir, the first artist to paint on the Berlin Wall, on a one-off installation at the famed Hansa Studios in Kreuzberg. Thirty years ago, the band commissioned Noir to paint the series of Trabant cars that featured in the album artwork, and on 1991’s Zoo TV Tour. U2 x THIERRY NOIR marks Noir’s return with a newly-painted Trabant for 2021, as well as an exclusive mural painted on a section of the Berlin wall. Click here for free access and information.

The bonnet of the Trabant is to be auctioned at Phillips, London on December 9, as part of their New Now sale, from which proceeds will go to the Berlin Institute for Sound and Music. More information is available here.

The band’s SiriusXM channel U2 X-Radio will this month present an Achtung Baby special that will include interviews with band members and their collaborators on Achtung Baby, Daniel Lanois, Flood and Anton Corbijn.
Also, the official store has lots of AB merchandise ready to buy.... Some of it is new prints of classic AB/Zoo TV shirts, plus a bunch of new stuff with the classic logos & symbols on them.

https://shop.u2.com/?utm_campaign=30...icRg%3D.LpGWpL
ascender_RS is offline   Reply With Quote
Old Today, 01:37 PM   #2
War Child
 
Join Date: Sep 2004
Posts: 697
Local Time: 08:33 PM
Nothing new. Will not buy.
At least some t-shirts/hoodies have a great design. But if the quality is the same as last years I will not buy these too.
I would have paid for unreleased material or a great 5.1 High resolution mix of the album on blu-ray/dvd. A pro-shot official zootv concert would also be welcome.
wolbersu2 is online now   Reply With Quote
Old Today, 01:44 PM   #3
War Child
 
pacemaker's Avatar
 
Join Date: Jan 2003
Location: Virginia
Posts: 764
Local Time: 02:33 PM
As per usual, none of the merch is really doing much for me, but I'm looking forward to the newest master being widely available. Unless I completely glazed over it, I was really hoping for a digital release of From the Sky Down... or new ZooTV shows, or something. Maybe they'll fold some stuff into the video upscale project.
pacemaker is online now   Reply With Quote
Old Today, 01:56 PM   #4
More 5G Than Man
 
LemonMelon's Avatar
 
Join Date: Aug 2004
Location: Hollywoo
Posts: 68,477
Local Time: 11:33 AM
I wanted the pin set until I saw it was $160.
LemonMelon is online now   Reply With Quote
Old Today, 02:03 PM   #5
New Yorker
 
Hollow Island's Avatar
 
Join Date: Jan 2011
Posts: 2,606
Local Time: 03:33 PM
They're now as lazy with reissues as Edge is with his guitar playing.
Hollow Island is online now   Reply With Quote
Old Today, 02:27 PM   #6
Blue Crack Supplier
 
lazarus's Avatar
 
Join Date: Nov 2004
Location: Los Angeles, California
Posts: 41,238
Local Time: 11:33 AM
22 tracks never before available digitally.

I’m assuming this is just the Kindergarten versions and outtakes that were on the 20th deluxe set?
lazarus is online now   Reply With Quote
Old Today, 02:28 PM   #7
Rock n' Roll Doggie
ALL ACCESS
 
womanfish's Avatar
 
Join Date: Aug 2000
Location: moons of Zooropa
Posts: 7,164
Local Time: 07:33 PM
womanfish is online now   Reply With Quote
Old Today, 02:33 PM   #8
Blue Crack Supplier
 
lazarus's Avatar
 
Join Date: Nov 2004
Location: Los Angeles, California
Posts: 41,238
Local Time: 11:33 AM
Quote:
Originally Posted by LemonMelon View Post
I wanted the pin set until I saw it was $160.
$30 for a tote bag? Fuck off.

You’re better off buying vintage AB/Zoo stuff on eBay; I have like 3 shirts that all cost less than these.
lazarus is online now   Reply With Quote
