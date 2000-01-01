|
|Today, 12:39 PM
|#1
Refugee
Join Date: Sep 2004
Location: Scotland
Posts: 1,027
Local Time: 07:33 PM
Achtung Baby 30th Anniversary Releases & Promo
As expected, there will be reissues of the album on Vinyl and a digital release of some of the stuff from the previous boxset. The rumours last week were that there might be lots of different colours of the vinyl which would be available from different sources, but so far its just the red and blue one being advertised.__________________
Content-wise and yours for £44.99.
Package includes:
• 30th Anniversary Limited Edition Deluxe Product
• 2 x 180g heavyweight coloured vinyl – LP1 pressed on Red Transparent vinyl, LP2 pressed on Blue Transparent vinyl
• Exclusive slipcase with an individually numbered sticker on the reverse
• Both LPs housed in a wide-spine sleeve with a newly designed 8 page booklet including lyrics & credits
• A limited edition bespoke 60cm x 60cm folded poster
https://shop.u2.com/?utm_campaign=30...icRg%3D.LpGWpL
|Today, 01:37 PM
|#2
War Child
Join Date: Sep 2004
Posts: 697
Local Time: 08:33 PM
Nothing new. Will not buy.__________________
At least some t-shirts/hoodies have a great design. But if the quality is the same as last years I will not buy these too.
I would have paid for unreleased material or a great 5.1 High resolution mix of the album on blu-ray/dvd. A pro-shot official zootv concert would also be welcome.
|Today, 01:44 PM
|#3
War Child
Join Date: Jan 2003
Location: Virginia
Posts: 764
Local Time: 02:33 PM
As per usual, none of the merch is really doing much for me, but I'm looking forward to the newest master being widely available. Unless I completely glazed over it, I was really hoping for a digital release of From the Sky Down... or new ZooTV shows, or something. Maybe they'll fold some stuff into the video upscale project.
|Today, 01:56 PM
|#4
More 5G Than Man
Join Date: Aug 2004
Location: Hollywoo
Posts: 68,477
Local Time: 11:33 AM
I wanted the pin set until I saw it was $160.
|Today, 02:03 PM
|#5
New Yorker
Join Date: Jan 2011
Posts: 2,606
Local Time: 03:33 PM
They're now as lazy with reissues as Edge is with his guitar playing.
|Today, 02:27 PM
|#6
Blue Crack Supplier
Join Date: Nov 2004
Location: Los Angeles, California
Posts: 41,238
Local Time: 11:33 AM
22 tracks never before available digitally.
I’m assuming this is just the Kindergarten versions and outtakes that were on the 20th deluxe set?
|Today, 02:28 PM
|#7
Rock n' Roll Doggie
ALL ACCESS
Join Date: Aug 2000
Location: moons of Zooropa
Posts: 7,164
Local Time: 07:33 PM
|Today, 02:33 PM
|#8
Blue Crack Supplier
Join Date: Nov 2004
Location: Los Angeles, California
Posts: 41,238
Local Time: 11:33 AM
You’re better off buying vintage AB/Zoo stuff on eBay; I have like 3 shirts that all cost less than these.
Linear Mode
|