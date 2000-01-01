A Boy Falls From the Sky is some U2's best work - U2 Feedback

Go Back   U2 Feedback > Your Blue Room > Everything You Know Is Wrong
Reload this Page A Boy Falls From the Sky is some U2's best work
Click Here to Login
Reply
 
Thread Tools Search this Thread Display Modes
 
Old Today, 01:42 PM   #1
War Child
 
Join Date: Nov 2000
Location: New York, NY
Posts: 649
Local Time: 07:38 PM
A Boy Falls From the Sky is some U2's best work
Been listening to A Boy Falls From the Sky and man, this is classic U2.

Great song writing, the lyrics are excellent (actually, I'd argue some of Bono's best work), Edge's sound is so distinct, Larry's going off on the drums and Adam is doing his thing.

I really wish they'd release this song and also play it live at the Sphere. Maybe with some Spiderman visuals??

Anyways, just wanted to share my love for this tune. If you've never heard it before, give it a listen. It's one of the best U2 songs imo.

Cheers
wolfwill23 is online now   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools Search this Thread
Search this Thread:

Advanced Search
Display Modes
Linear Mode Linear Mode

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off


All times are GMT -5. The time now is 02:38 PM.

Contact Us - U2Interference.com - Archive - Community Rules - Terms of Service - Privacy - Accessibility - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Version 3.8.8 Beta 1
Copyright ©2000 - 2023, vBulletin Solutions, Inc.
Design, images and all things inclusive copyright © Interference.com
×