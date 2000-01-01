wolfwill23 War Child

A Boy Falls From the Sky is some U2's best work



Great song writing, the lyrics are excellent (actually, I'd argue some of Bono's best work), Edge's sound is so distinct, Larry's going off on the drums and Adam is doing his thing.



I really wish they'd release this song and also play it live at the Sphere. Maybe with some Spiderman visuals??



Anyways, just wanted to share my love for this tune. If you've never heard it before, give it a listen. It's one of the best U2 songs imo.



Cheers



