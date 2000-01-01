Paulo Vetri Babyface



30th Anniversary of Achtung Baby - Documentary



2021, despite the regrets, will be an incredible year for me as a U2 fan-editor. My



Also, of course, in november this year, U2's masterpiece Achtung Baby completes, like me, 30 years of existence. For many, it is the best album in the band's history. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, no musical concert of the proportions of U2 could happen, of course.



But that's not why we are going to stop celebrating this great event, just as the band did with The Joshua Tree in 2017.



So, I'm preparing a great project for my channel: a documentary made by fans to celebrate Achung Baby's 30th birthday! And you can be part of it!



The project consists by editing the entire tracklist of the album in a very special way, mixing footages from the Zoo Tv era with those we have today. I will also mix the old versions with those of today in a unique version. But the documentary will not be just that and this is where you come in.



I will include testimonials from fans all over the world talking about everything they think about the album, how it changed their lives, what is their favorite song of AB and why?



Do you want to be part of it?!



So send me a video of you saying all this to the address:



paulovetri@gmail.com



ATTENTION! Rules for videos:



- 16: 9 aspect ratio (horizontal video);

- in color;

- minimum of 30 seconds in duration;

- there is no upper limit;

- do not leave any background music playing. The video needs to contain only your voice and your face;

- .mp4 or .mov format;

- high quality;

- record in a location where there is not much noise;

- no text on your video;

- write your full name and your city in the body of the email;

- Speak in english, preferably. If you can't, say in your mother language and I'll put subtitles;

- video in vertical format will not be accepted;

- by uploading the video, you agree and give me permission to use it on my channel;



Following these rules, you will surely appear in this great project.



I plan to release the documentary on the 20th of November. But I will still decide this. I'll post everything related to the launch within this topic.



Below you can already see some frames of the documentary.



Watch the teaser of the documentary:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=H8t0L9qfvTs



Watch ZOO STATION:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Sg3dKBYF2j0&t=46s



