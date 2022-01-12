TheWanderer The Fly



2022 subscriber gift: Achtung Baby 30 Live



Quote: Celebrating Achtung Baby: show-stopping performances from three decades of touring.



Thirty years live... and maybe the odd surprise.



Announcing our 2022 special gift for U2.com subscribers.



A one-off collection of live performances, curated by the band, and drawn from multiple tours since the band first took Achtung Baby on the road with ZOOTV in 1992.



The latest in our line of limited edition music releases, this one-off set will be presented in a special commemorative CD and download package.



We’ll bring you more news on first downloads and delivery times once we have it. https://www.u2.com/news/title/u2-achtung-baby-30--live/



This could be interesting and great. In all likelihood though, the tracks selected will probably be previously released live b-sides . What I'm most curious about is what they will use for So Cruel, since it's only been done full band live twice in 1992. I imagine they'll use the Bono solo acoustic version at Hansa that was a special feature on From The Sky Down. What would be truly awesome, is if they use the Hershey tapes soundcheck, sourced from their own DAT, but I imagine that's pretty delusional dreaming. Dream out loud!



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6i1-H0ih9y0



I would love if the entire disc was unreleased live versions we've never been given. But leaning into my cynicism, here is what I imagine will be released based on previously released material. Documenting here to see how I close I get.



1- Zoo Station

Buenos Aires 2006, b-side to Window in the Skies



2- Even Better Than The Real Thing

Mexico City 1997 from VHS/DVD and Hasta La Vista!

or Paris 2000 from the Stuck maxi single

I love the 2011 Fish Out of Water version they did on the 360 tour that was on U22, maybe something from that tour.



3- One

Anything, who knows. My favorite version is NYC 1992 from Outside Broadcast, but that's certainly reaching.



4- Until the End of the World

Slane 2001 from DVD and fan club CD

or Boston 2001 from DVD and ATYCLB box



5- Who's Gonna Ride Your Wild Horses

Probably Apollo 2018

A Vertigo tour version would be nice



6- So Cruel

Bono solo acoustic Hansa 2011



7- The Fly

Chicago 2005 from U2.communication release and Chicago DVD

Maybe Manchester 1992 from City of Blinding Lights maxi single



8- Mysterious Ways

Please only a Zoo TV version, all other version are cringe in comparison.



9- TTTYAATW

NYC 1992 that was bonus feature on Sydney DVD and bonus track on fan club Sydney CD



10- Ultraviolet

Should be Dublin 1992, but will undoubtedly be 360 tour, probably from Rose Bowl or Coimbra performance on U22



11- Acrobat

Other than Hershey soundcheck, only time done live was 2018 tour. Berlin 2018 is a good bet.



12- Love Is Blindness

NYC 1992 from Stay maxi single

Maybe Edge solo acoustic bonus feature on From The Sky Down DVD



