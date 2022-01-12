2022 subscriber gift: Achtung Baby 30 Live - U2 Feedback

Go Back   U2 Feedback > Your Blue Room > Everything You Know Is Wrong
Reload this Page 2022 subscriber gift: Achtung Baby 30 Live
Click Here to Login
Reply
 
Thread Tools Search this Thread Display Modes
 
Old Today, 03:21 PM   #1
The Fly
 
TheWanderer's Avatar
 
Join Date: Oct 2000
Location: Nowhere Special
Posts: 139
Local Time: 04:39 PM
2022 subscriber gift: Achtung Baby 30 Live


Quote:
Celebrating Achtung Baby: show-stopping performances from three decades of touring.

Thirty years live... and maybe the odd surprise.

Announcing our 2022 special gift for U2.com subscribers.

A one-off collection of live performances, curated by the band, and drawn from multiple tours since the band first took Achtung Baby on the road with ZOOTV in 1992.

The latest in our line of limited edition music releases, this one-off set will be presented in a special commemorative CD and download package.

We’ll bring you more news on first downloads and delivery times once we have it.
https://www.u2.com/news/title/u2-achtung-baby-30--live/

This could be interesting and great. In all likelihood though, the tracks selected will probably be previously released live b-sides . What I'm most curious about is what they will use for So Cruel, since it's only been done full band live twice in 1992. I imagine they'll use the Bono solo acoustic version at Hansa that was a special feature on From The Sky Down. What would be truly awesome, is if they use the Hershey tapes soundcheck, sourced from their own DAT, but I imagine that's pretty delusional dreaming. Dream out loud!



I would love if the entire disc was unreleased live versions we've never been given. But leaning into my cynicism, here is what I imagine will be released based on previously released material. Documenting here to see how I close I get.

1- Zoo Station
Buenos Aires 2006, b-side to Window in the Skies

2- Even Better Than The Real Thing
Mexico City 1997 from VHS/DVD and Hasta La Vista!
or Paris 2000 from the Stuck maxi single
I love the 2011 Fish Out of Water version they did on the 360 tour that was on U22, maybe something from that tour.

3- One
Anything, who knows. My favorite version is NYC 1992 from Outside Broadcast, but that's certainly reaching.

4- Until the End of the World
Slane 2001 from DVD and fan club CD
or Boston 2001 from DVD and ATYCLB box

5- Who's Gonna Ride Your Wild Horses
Probably Apollo 2018
A Vertigo tour version would be nice

6- So Cruel
Bono solo acoustic Hansa 2011

7- The Fly
Chicago 2005 from U2.communication release and Chicago DVD
Maybe Manchester 1992 from City of Blinding Lights maxi single

8- Mysterious Ways
Please only a Zoo TV version, all other version are cringe in comparison.

9- TTTYAATW
NYC 1992 that was bonus feature on Sydney DVD and bonus track on fan club Sydney CD

10- Ultraviolet
Should be Dublin 1992, but will undoubtedly be 360 tour, probably from Rose Bowl or Coimbra performance on U22

11- Acrobat
Other than Hershey soundcheck, only time done live was 2018 tour. Berlin 2018 is a good bet.

12- Love Is Blindness
NYC 1992 from Stay maxi single
Maybe Edge solo acoustic bonus feature on From The Sky Down DVD

Prove me wrong U2! Make them all unreleased versions!
TheWanderer is online now   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools Search this Thread
Search this Thread:

Advanced Search
Display Modes
Linear Mode Linear Mode

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off


All times are GMT -5. The time now is 04:39 PM.

Contact Us - U2Interference.com - Archive - Community Rules - Terms of Service - Privacy - Accessibility - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Version 3.8.8 Beta 1
Copyright ©2000 - 2022, vBulletin Solutions, Inc.
Design, images and all things inclusive copyright © Interference.com
×