|
|Click Here to Login
|Register
|Premium Upgrade
|Blogs
|Gallery
|Arcade
|FAQ
|Calendar
|Search
|Today's Posts
|Mark Forums Read
|Log in
|
|Thread Tools
|Search this Thread
|Display Modes
|Today, 03:21 PM
|#1
|
The Fly
Join Date: Oct 2000
Location: Nowhere Special
Posts: 139
Local Time: 04:39 PM
|
2022 subscriber gift: Achtung Baby 30 Live
Quote:
This could be interesting and great. In all likelihood though, the tracks selected will probably be previously released live b-sides . What I'm most curious about is what they will use for So Cruel, since it's only been done full band live twice in 1992. I imagine they'll use the Bono solo acoustic version at Hansa that was a special feature on From The Sky Down. What would be truly awesome, is if they use the Hershey tapes soundcheck, sourced from their own DAT, but I imagine that's pretty delusional dreaming. Dream out loud!
I would love if the entire disc was unreleased live versions we've never been given. But leaning into my cynicism, here is what I imagine will be released based on previously released material. Documenting here to see how I close I get.
1- Zoo Station
Buenos Aires 2006, b-side to Window in the Skies
2- Even Better Than The Real Thing
Mexico City 1997 from VHS/DVD and Hasta La Vista!
or Paris 2000 from the Stuck maxi single
I love the 2011 Fish Out of Water version they did on the 360 tour that was on U22, maybe something from that tour.
3- One
Anything, who knows. My favorite version is NYC 1992 from Outside Broadcast, but that's certainly reaching.
4- Until the End of the World
Slane 2001 from DVD and fan club CD
or Boston 2001 from DVD and ATYCLB box
5- Who's Gonna Ride Your Wild Horses
Probably Apollo 2018
A Vertigo tour version would be nice
6- So Cruel
Bono solo acoustic Hansa 2011
7- The Fly
Chicago 2005 from U2.communication release and Chicago DVD
Maybe Manchester 1992 from City of Blinding Lights maxi single
8- Mysterious Ways
Please only a Zoo TV version, all other version are cringe in comparison.
9- TTTYAATW
NYC 1992 that was bonus feature on Sydney DVD and bonus track on fan club Sydney CD
10- Ultraviolet
Should be Dublin 1992, but will undoubtedly be 360 tour, probably from Rose Bowl or Coimbra performance on U22
11- Acrobat
Other than Hershey soundcheck, only time done live was 2018 tour. Berlin 2018 is a good bet.
12- Love Is Blindness
NYC 1992 from Stay maxi single
Maybe Edge solo acoustic bonus feature on From The Sky Down DVD
Prove me wrong U2! Make them all unreleased versions!
|Thread Tools
|Search this Thread
|Display Modes
|
Linear Mode
|
|