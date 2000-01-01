2022 Kennedy Center Honors - U2 Feedback

Go Back   U2 Feedback > Your Blue Room > Everything You Know Is Wrong
Reload this Page 2022 Kennedy Center Honors
Click Here to Login
Reply
 
Thread Tools Search this Thread Display Modes
 
Old Today, 12:49 PM   #1
Blue Crack Addict
 
MrsSpringsteen's Avatar
 
Join Date: Nov 2002
Posts: 28,281
Local Time: 03:33 PM
2022 Kennedy Center Honors
Billboard.com

U2, Gladys Knight, Amy Grant, actor-director George Clooney and Cuban-born composer, conductor and educator Tania León are the 2022 Kennedy Center Honors recipients.

The 45th edition of the prestigious awards, presented for lifetime artistic achievements, will be held on Sunday, Dec. 4, on the Opera House stage at The John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts in Washington, D.C. The Honors Gala will be recorded for broadcast on CBS at a later date as a two-hour prime-time special and will be available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+.

U2 is the fifth band to receive the honor, following The Who (2008), Led Zeppelin (2012), Eagles (2016) and Earth, Wind & Fire (2019). Before 2008, the Kennedy Center Honors focused entirely on individuals
__________________
MrsSpringsteen is offline   Reply With Quote
Old Today, 12:59 PM   #2
Blue Crack Supplier
 
Irvine511's Avatar
 
Join Date: Dec 2003
Location: Washington, DC
Posts: 33,758
Local Time: 03:33 PM
I think this is wonderful, but this does make me feel old.

But I am, and they are too.

Amy Grant tho?
__________________
Irvine511 is offline   Reply With Quote
Old Today, 01:08 PM   #3
Blue Crack Addict
 
mikal's Avatar
 
Join Date: Nov 2000
Location: Black Lodge
Posts: 27,411
Local Time: 02:33 PM
Surprised Biffy Clyro is not on the list of bands already honored, but happy for U2!
mikal is online now   Reply With Quote
Old Today, 01:40 PM   #4
Blue Crack Addict
 
DaveC's Avatar
 
Join Date: Aug 2002
Location: turtle island
Posts: 22,265
Local Time: 03:33 PM
they gave one of these things to the Eagles and the Beatles don't have one? very sus
DaveC is online now   Reply With Quote
Old Today, 02:02 PM   #5
Blue Crack Supplier
 
Hewson's Avatar
 
Join Date: Feb 2001
Location: Your own private Idaho
Posts: 32,658
Local Time: 03:33 PM
It's on my birthday. Yay.
Hewson is online now   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools Search this Thread
Search this Thread:

Advanced Search
Display Modes
Linear Mode Linear Mode

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off


All times are GMT -5. The time now is 02:33 PM.

Contact Us - U2Interference.com - Archive - Community Rules - Terms of Service - Privacy - Accessibility - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Version 3.8.8 Beta 1
Copyright ©2000 - 2022, vBulletin Solutions, Inc.
Design, images and all things inclusive copyright © Interference.com
×