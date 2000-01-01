|
Today, 12:49 PM
|#1
Blue Crack Addict
2022 Kennedy Center Honors
U2, Gladys Knight, Amy Grant, actor-director George Clooney and Cuban-born composer, conductor and educator Tania León are the 2022 Kennedy Center Honors recipients.
The 45th edition of the prestigious awards, presented for lifetime artistic achievements, will be held on Sunday, Dec. 4, on the Opera House stage at The John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts in Washington, D.C. The Honors Gala will be recorded for broadcast on CBS at a later date as a two-hour prime-time special and will be available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+.
U2 is the fifth band to receive the honor, following The Who (2008), Led Zeppelin (2012), Eagles (2016) and Earth, Wind & Fire (2019). Before 2008, the Kennedy Center Honors focused entirely on individuals
Today, 12:59 PM
|#2
Blue Crack Supplier
I think this is wonderful, but this does make me feel old.__________________
But I am, and they are too.
Amy Grant tho?
Today, 01:08 PM
|#3
Blue Crack Addict
Surprised Biffy Clyro is not on the list of bands already honored, but happy for U2!
Today, 01:40 PM
|#4
Blue Crack Addict
they gave one of these things to the Eagles and the Beatles don't have one? very sus
Today, 02:02 PM
|#5
Blue Crack Supplier
It's on my birthday. Yay.
