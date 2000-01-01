cobl04 45:33



A Thank You to The Waterboys



It is such a fucking banger, and SUCH a great final song to get the crowd going before the band comes on stage. Such an uplifting vibe, and paired with the anticipation of seeing my fav ever band, surrounded by people who also love them, and add in the electricity of it being around 8pm, with the sun going down... perfect.



I love the song so much and now it will always and forever bring me such immediate joy, transporting me back to a special place.



I saw the crescent...

You saw the whole of the moon! The whole of the moon!!

TOO FAR! TOO SOON!

YOU SAW THE WHOLE OF THE MOON!!! THE WHOLE OF THE MOON!!!



