A Thank You to The Waterboys - U2 Feedback

Go Back   U2 Feedback > Your Blue Room > The Joshua Tree 2017 - Tour Central > General Tour Discussion
Reload this Page A Thank You to The Waterboys
Click Here to Login
Reply
 
Thread Tools Search this Thread Display Modes
 
Old Today, 03:17 AM   #1
45:33
 
cobl04's Avatar
 
Join Date: Jun 2005
Location: East Point to Shaolin
Posts: 57,054
Local Time: 07:31 PM
A Thank You to The Waterboys
I had never heard "The Whole of the Moon" until I saw the JT anniversary shows.

It is such a fucking banger, and SUCH a great final song to get the crowd going before the band comes on stage. Such an uplifting vibe, and paired with the anticipation of seeing my fav ever band, surrounded by people who also love them, and add in the electricity of it being around 8pm, with the sun going down... perfect.

I love the song so much and now it will always and forever bring me such immediate joy, transporting me back to a special place.

I saw the crescent...
You saw the whole of the moon! The whole of the moon!!
TOO FAR! TOO SOON!
YOU SAW THE WHOLE OF THE MOON!!! THE WHOLE OF THE MOON!!!
cobl04 is online now   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools Search this Thread
Search this Thread:

Advanced Search
Display Modes
Linear Mode Linear Mode

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off


All times are GMT -5. The time now is 03:31 AM.

Contact Us - U2Interference.com - Archive - Community Rules - Terms of Service - Privacy - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Version 3.8.8 Beta 1
Copyright ©2000 - 2020, vBulletin Solutions, Inc.
Design, images and all things inclusive copyright © Interference.com
×