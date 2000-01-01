Looking for a U2 bassist for tribute band in DC - U2 Feedback

12-13-2019
Babyface
 
Looking for a U2 bassist for tribute band in DC
Hello everyone,

If you are in the Washington DC area and are interested in joining a U2 cover band, please let me know. We currently are currently a full band rehearsing but the bass player isn’t a big fan and not quite up to snuff. We would love to have another U2 fanatic join us.

Thanks
