annj War Child

Join Date: Dec 2003 Location: uk Posts: 654 Local Time: 12:21 AM

The little stranger chapter 18 OK after this just one more chapter to go



“I am really enjoying this break,” Fiona admitted the following day as she sprawled out on the sun lounger in her bikini determined she was going to get a nice tan, Deke and Jake had taken the kids of down to the beach leaving the women to have a break for an hour, so Gemma was enjoying the jacuzzi nearby, feeling a lot more chilled with just Fiona for company, so making the most of it while it lasted.



But her mind kept thinking about Tanya, and her friendship with Jake, not exactly sure what there was between them, and even though Tanya was probably now on her flight to America, and she wasn’t sure if she would ever set eyes on her again, Gemma was curious about her.



She knew that Tanya and Jake met through working for the same charity organisation and that’s how they had become friends, but that was about it, she had never mentioned a boyfriend or husband or special person in her life.



Then she and Jake were also very touchy feely with each other And as much as she wanted to dislike Tanya, with her prefect figure and hair and her air of sophistication, she had to admit to herself she couldn’t, because on the evening before, when Gemma had finally joined them, Tanya had treated her very graciously and seemed interested in what she had to say and they even laughed over Jake’s quirky little ways and the evening flew in rather quickly much to her surprise.



“Tanya and Jake seem to get on really well, I can see why Jake likes her though.” she remarked casually with a small smile.



Fiona peered over her sunglasses at Gemma thoughtfully for a moment, before replying, “Yeah, I guess so, she helped him when he was having a tough time with Caroline” she replied, “But I know they will be nothing more than good mates” she then added



“Really? Why?” Gemma frowned wondering how Fiona was so sure.



“Tanya is a lovely person, but she is single minded and career driven”! Fiona replied, “She doesn’t make any room in her life for anything else, and she is happy that way. She told me a while back, that she has no interest in ever settling down with anyone or having kids, it would be her worst nightmare, and she would be a rubbish mother. So, there is no chance she would take on Jake with Ellie. She claims she does her bit for kids through her charity work, and that is as far as she will go” Fiona finished with a grin.



“So, Jake and her, they never, y’know?” Gemma now queried furtively, and at the same time hating herself for doing it, and needing to know.



“I doubt it somehow,” Fiona replied with a shake of her head, “despite how screwed up Caroline was, Jake never cheated on her, it was like he was trying to prove something to her, his loyalty or whatever. Not that she even deserved it half the times.” she finished with a sigh



Knowing what she knew about Caroline’s dark past, Gemma didn’t say anything, she understood Jake’s stance at the time, more than his sister did.



“Anyway, think that’s how he and Tanya just became friends, both of them knew they were safe, in the sense, here was no chance of any kind of intimate relationship between them” Fiona then explained, feeling she needed to reiterate there was nothing going on between Tanya and Jake, for Gemma’s peace of mind.



“I see,” Gemma replied realising her assumptions about Jake and Tanya had been wrong, but not wanting to examine her own feelings on the matter too closely.



“It’s hard to believe by the time we get back, we will be getting ready to celebrate Ellie’s first birthday.” Fiona realised in slight disbelief. Talking about Caroline, had suddenly brought this to her mind.



“True,” Gemma agreed suddenly feeling a little downhearted as her own realisation kicked in. “Actually, now you have mentioned it, I was just thinking lately that Jake really should start looking for another nanny for Ellie, after all my contract will be up in a few months”



“So, are you still set on going to Australia?” Fiona asked, now studying Gemma’s response carefully.



Well I have to think of my future. I can’t be Ellie’s Nanny forever, after all the whole point of the job was to get me money in the bank to do so, and now I have the money, I should go with the plan I guess” Gemma replied, wishing she felt more enthusiastic



I see,” Fiona finally replied, eyeing Gemma thoughtfully, then she shrugged. “I guess if Australia is still your goal, by all means go for it. But I just thought, that that now you and Jake had renewed your friendship, that you might…” she trailed of there as if uncertain if she should continue.



“Might what?” Gemma asked in feigned puzzlement, having an inkling what Fiona was trying to say, but pretended not to understand, because she didn’t want to go there.



Fiona shook her head dismissively, “It doesn’t matter, forget it.” she now decided to changed tack quickly, “So, have you mentioned this to Jake yet, about finding another Nanny?



“No, not yet, but I guess I should soon” Gemma looked pensive at the thought.



“Well good luck with that,” Fiona replied, “I think he is going to find it difficult to replace you,” she then finished meaningfully.



“You make me sound indispensable, “Gemma tried to laughed it off, “And I am not. I never have been,” she added quietly, with a small frown.



“Don’t be too sure about that,” Fiona replied sagely



**********************************************************************

After her conversation with Gemma, Fiona’s mind was working overtime.



She was not blind. She knew that the idea of Gemma going to Australia would not be a happy outcome for Gemma, or her brother Jake, as well as little Ellie. But she was agonising if it was for the best if she should say something? Or mind her own business, and let them get on with it?



She knew Deke would advise her not to interfere or meddle; but at the same time, Jake had been through so much. He deserved a break. Fiona had noticed the change in her brother since Gemma had come back into his life, he was so much happier.



Which was why, later that evening, when Gemma was upstairs bathing Ellie, and Fiona found herself alone with Jake in the kitchen, whilst he made himself a snack, she couldn’t keep quiet.



“So, is everything going ok between you and Gemma?” she tried to sound casual.



Jake occupied with slicing some cheese, now looked around at his sister and gave a little wry laugh “It seems that everyone is interested in me and Gemma lately” he remarked dryly.



“Well, it was just when I was with Gemma earlier, when we were talking, she mentioned how she was going to have to remind you about finding a new nanny for Ellie when her contract finishes in a few months. It seems she still plans on going to Australia, from what she said” Fiona then explained watching Jake’s profile intently to see his reaction to the news.



“I see.” Jake finally replied, his tone neutral, not looking up, but just continued slicing another piece of cheese to put on his bread.



“Is that all you have to say?” Fiona demanded in surprise.



“What am I supposed to say?” Jake now looked up questioningly.



“I don’t know!” Fiona was irritated by Jake’s lack of concern, “You could act like you care, and you don’t want her to go”



“Of course, I don’t want her to go,” he found himself snapping, “But I can’t force her to stay either.” he then pointed out, in a slightly calmer tone.



“Well you don’t have to force her, you could persuade her to stay, C’mon Jake, everyone knows you two are meant to be together.” Fiona nudged him encouragingly with her elbow.



“Everyone except Gemma,” Jake sighed, losing interest in his snack.



“Well you will just have to get her to see different” .



“That’s what I have been trying to do, but it doesn’t look like I am doing a very good job from what you just told me, and she is still wanting to go away” he said gloomily.



“But the thing is, I don’t think she really does, I honestly don’t think she realises how much you need her or want her around” Fiona replied with a small frown.



Jake looked round at Fiona, feeling a little exasperated, “Tell me how do I do that? every time I try to show her how important she is, or try to tell her, she starts hiding behind the whole nanny thing, making me feel that it’s improper, and reminding me I am her employer, it’s doing my head in.” he admitted in frustration.



“Well you won’t be her employer for much longer, so she can’t use that as an excuse, her contract will be up soon” Fiona pointed out.



“Yeah, and by then she will be gone, so it will be too late,” Jake replied pessimistically, but a sudden thought occurred to him, making him frown thoughtfully as something clicked in his brain, “Well... that is unless that contract comes to an end sooner” he slowly realised aloud.



After this conversation with Fiona, Jake was coming to the conclusion that taking the slower route where Gemma was concerned, was not going to work as well as he had hoped, not if she was still talking about going to Australia. So now he was going to have to go back to just jumping in there with both feet, with one last ditch crazy attempt to make her see sense. After all, now he was starting to realise had nothing to lose.



He now turned to his sister, “Listen Fiona, if you really want to help me. I need you to do me a big favour.” he then told her urgently, as a plan started to formulate in his head.



“Sure, I am in, no problem,” Fiona agreed eagerly, intrigued, and pleased to see Jake had not given up after all....