Old Today, 01:26 PM   #1
Blue Crack Addict
 
DaveC's Avatar
 
2020 NFL playoff pick'em
since our regular esteemed commissioner is currently MIA, i'll take on the role of acting commish for this year so that we're not scrambling on saturday morning to make picks and only get 5 participants like last year (with no winner announced).

nobody is new here and you all know how this works by now. if there is a lurker out there somewhere who wants to join in you're definitely welcome, let us know and we'll explain the rules.

don't forget to include total points in the super bowl as a tiebreaker. second tiebreaker is time of entry (earlier submission wins), as usual.

Quote:
Originally Posted by Headache in a Suitcase View Post
The Esteemed Winners of The Whole Enchilada, Playoff Edition
2019 - phanan 98 (not previously announced, belated congratulations)
2018 - speedracer 86
2017 - DaveC 104
2016 - PennyLanePHINS 98
2015 - phanan 101
2014 - LemonMelon 98 (wins by tiebreak over peef)
2013 - Hewson 90
2012 - Headache in a Suitcase 93
2011 - bono_212 78
2010 - speedracer 84
2009 - DaveC 83
2008 - Headache in a Suitcase 98
2007 - Screwtape2 93
2006 - StlElevation (now popacrobat) 100
2005 - StlElevation (now popacrobat) 98
2004 - StlElevation (now popacrobat) 92
good luck to those of you trying to beat my ALL-TIME RECORD FOR MOST POINTS.

team list in case you're too lazy to go to espn.com:
AFC
1 - Baltimore Ravens (14-2)
2 - Kansas City Chiefs (12-4)
3 - New England Patriots (12-4)
4 - Houston Texans (10-6)
5 - Buffalo Bills (10-6)
6 - Tennessee Titans (9-7)

NFC
1 - San Francisco 49ers (13-3)
2 - Green Bay Packers (13-3)
3 - New Orleans Saints (13-3)
4 - Philadelphia Eagles (9-7)
5 - Seattle Seahawks (11-5)
6 - Minnesota Vikings (10-6)

Wild Card Weekend:
Buffalo at Houston, 4:30 pm Saturday
Tennessee at New England, 8:15 pm Saturday
Minnesota at New Orleans, 1 pm Sunday
Seattle at Philadelphia, 4:30 pm Sunday

have at 'er.

integer
Old Today, 01:30 PM   #2
Blue Crack Addict
 
DaveC's Avatar
 
12 - saints
11 - ravens
10 - 49ers
9 - patriots
8 - chiefs
7 - packers
6 - seahawks
5 - bills
4 - eagles
3 - vikings
2 - texans
1 - titans

tiebreaker: 47
Old Today, 01:35 PM   #3
Blue Crack Addict
 
Hewson's Avatar
 
12. Patriots
11. Saints
10. Ravens
9. Seahawks
8. Chiefs
7. 49ers
6. Packers
5. Bills
4. Texans
3. Eagles
2. Vikings
1. Titans

Tiebreaker: 57
Old Today, 01:37 PM   #4
Blue Crack Addict
 
Disappointed in the absence of the word "integer" in the original post.
Old Today, 01:39 PM   #5
Blue Crack Addict
 
Quote:
Originally Posted by Hewson View Post
Disappointed in the absence of the word "integer" in the original post.
i have no idea what you're talking about
Old Today, 01:48 PM   #6
Blue Crack Addict
 
Quote:
Originally Posted by DaveC View Post
i have no idea what you're talking about
Our dearly departed former playoffs commish is a mathematician...

2017-18 NFL playoff pool

Quote:
Originally Posted by speedracer View Post
Dear chumps and chumpettes,

Once again the NFL playoffs are upon us, and with it the annual Interference NFL playoff pool.

To each of the playoff teams assign a unique integer between 1 and 12
2015-16 NFL Playoffs pool

Quote:
Originally Posted by speedracer View Post
Same deal as always. Assign to each of the twelve playoff teams a unique integer from 1 to 12.
2014-15 NFL playoffs pool

Quote:
Originally Posted by speedracer View Post
Same rules as always. Assign a unique integer between 1 and 12 to each of the 12 playoff teams. If you break this rule, Ndamukong Suh will sit on you.
And so on, and so on...
