2020 NFL playoff pick'em



nobody is new here and you all know how this works by now. if there is a lurker out there somewhere who wants to join in you're definitely welcome, let us know and we'll explain the rules.



don't forget to include total points in the super bowl as a tiebreaker. second tiebreaker is time of entry (earlier submission wins), as usual.



2019 - phanan 98 (not previously announced, belated congratulations)

2018 - speedracer 86

2017 - DaveC 104

2016 - PennyLanePHINS 98

2015 - phanan 101

2014 - LemonMelon 98 (wins by tiebreak over peef)

2013 - Hewson 90

2012 - Headache in a Suitcase 93

2011 - bono_212 78

2010 - speedracer 84

2009 - DaveC 83

2008 - Headache in a Suitcase 98

2007 - Screwtape2 93

2006 - StlElevation (now popacrobat) 100

2005 - StlElevation (now popacrobat) 98

2004 - StlElevation (now popacrobat) 92



team list in case you're too lazy to go to espn.com:

AFC

1 - Baltimore Ravens (14-2)

2 - Kansas City Chiefs (12-4)

3 - New England Patriots (12-4)

4 - Houston Texans (10-6)

5 - Buffalo Bills (10-6)

6 - Tennessee Titans (9-7)



NFC

1 - San Francisco 49ers (13-3)

2 - Green Bay Packers (13-3)

3 - New Orleans Saints (13-3)

4 - Philadelphia Eagles (9-7)

5 - Seattle Seahawks (11-5)

6 - Minnesota Vikings (10-6)



Wild Card Weekend:

Buffalo at Houston, 4:30 pm Saturday

Tennessee at New England, 8:15 pm Saturday

Minnesota at New Orleans, 1 pm Sunday

Seattle at Philadelphia, 4:30 pm Sunday



have at 'er.



