|Today, 01:26 PM
|#1
Blue Crack Addict
Join Date: Aug 2002
Location: illegitimi non carborundum
Posts: 19,996
Local Time: 01:56 PM
2020 NFL playoff pick'em
since our regular esteemed commissioner is currently MIA, i'll take on the role of acting commish for this year so that we're not scrambling on saturday morning to make picks and only get 5 participants like last year (with no winner announced).__________________
nobody is new here and you all know how this works by now. if there is a lurker out there somewhere who wants to join in you're definitely welcome, let us know and we'll explain the rules.
don't forget to include total points in the super bowl as a tiebreaker. second tiebreaker is time of entry (earlier submission wins), as usual.
Quote:
team list in case you're too lazy to go to espn.com:
AFC
1 - Baltimore Ravens (14-2)
2 - Kansas City Chiefs (12-4)
3 - New England Patriots (12-4)
4 - Houston Texans (10-6)
5 - Buffalo Bills (10-6)
6 - Tennessee Titans (9-7)
NFC
1 - San Francisco 49ers (13-3)
2 - Green Bay Packers (13-3)
3 - New Orleans Saints (13-3)
4 - Philadelphia Eagles (9-7)
5 - Seattle Seahawks (11-5)
6 - Minnesota Vikings (10-6)
Wild Card Weekend:
Buffalo at Houston, 4:30 pm Saturday
Tennessee at New England, 8:15 pm Saturday
Minnesota at New Orleans, 1 pm Sunday
Seattle at Philadelphia, 4:30 pm Sunday
have at 'er.
integer
|Today, 01:30 PM
|#2
Blue Crack Addict
Join Date: Aug 2002
Location: illegitimi non carborundum
Posts: 19,996
Local Time: 01:56 PM
12 - saints__________________
11 - ravens
10 - 49ers
9 - patriots
8 - chiefs
7 - packers
6 - seahawks
5 - bills
4 - eagles
3 - vikings
2 - texans
1 - titans
tiebreaker: 47
|Today, 01:35 PM
|#3
Blue Crack Addict
Join Date: Feb 2001
Location: Your own private Idaho
Posts: 29,335
Local Time: 01:56 PM
12. Patriots
11. Saints
10. Ravens
9. Seahawks
8. Chiefs
7. 49ers
6. Packers
5. Bills
4. Texans
3. Eagles
2. Vikings
1. Titans
Tiebreaker: 57
|Today, 01:37 PM
|#4
Blue Crack Addict
Join Date: Feb 2001
Location: Your own private Idaho
Posts: 29,335
Local Time: 01:56 PM
Disappointed in the absence of the word "integer" in the original post.
|Today, 01:39 PM
|#5
Blue Crack Addict
Join Date: Aug 2002
Location: illegitimi non carborundum
Posts: 19,996
Local Time: 01:56 PM
|Today, 01:48 PM
|#6
Blue Crack Addict
Join Date: Feb 2001
Location: Your own private Idaho
Posts: 29,335
Local Time: 01:56 PM
