Old 12-15-2019, 04:31 PM   #1
Red Hot Chili Peppers
https://m.facebook.com/story.php?sto...&id=9577714166

Fucking brilliant news,bring it on!
Old 12-15-2019, 04:52 PM   #2
i'm 100% going to see them if/when this lineup goes on tour. one of my concert regrets has been that i never saw these guys live while john was in the band.
Old 12-15-2019, 05:24 PM   #3
Fuck yes! Great news, looking forward to the next era.
Old 12-15-2019, 09:53 PM   #4
That’s awesome news! Josh was a good stand in, but John is next level. Looking forward to the next album and tour.
Old 12-16-2019, 12:45 AM   #5
i'm 100% going to see them if/when this lineup goes on tour. one of my concert regrets has been that i never saw these guys live while john was in the band.
Same.
Old 12-16-2019, 02:05 AM   #6
Josh was ok,but nowhere near John's level. Just hope he's back for good now!
Old 12-16-2019, 08:18 AM   #7
They're headlining one of the nights at Boston Calling Festival on Memorial Day weekend (Foo Fighters are only other act announced, rest of lineup in January with rumors swirling RATM might be the 3rd headliner).
Had thought about going to the Peppers night, now its pretty much a lock.
Have seen them 4 times in the past, always with Frusciante, going back to 1990 at the Orpheum Theatre. He really completes the band, no disrespect to the other 2,869 guitarists who've been members at some point.
Old 12-16-2019, 01:50 PM   #8
Wonder how far along they are with the new album,and will they scrap it now John's back?
Old 12-16-2019, 04:16 PM   #9
Quote:
Originally Posted by super fly guy View Post
Wonder how far along they are with the new album,and will they scrap it now John's back?

Yeah, I was just thinking about that. I’m hoping they fast track this album as it was due out by now (with Josh, I assume). Apparently the LA fires pushed it back.

I’m also interested to see what the setlists will look like. Will John play stuff from the last 10 years, and will they vary the set?

When Frusciante was in last time, the setlists were as static as the JT30 shows.

When Josh came in, the dig into a lot of older songs we never (or rarely) heard live.
Old 12-16-2019, 04:47 PM   #10
Quote:
Originally Posted by brooklynmike View Post
Yeah, I was just thinking about that. I’m hoping they fast track this album as it was due out by now (with Josh, I assume). Apparently the LA fires pushed it back.

I’m also interested to see what the setlists will look like. Will John play stuff from the last 10 years, and will they vary the set?

When Frusciante was in last time, the setlists were as static as the JT30 shows.

When Josh came in, the dig into a lot of older songs we never (or rarely) heard live.
To be fair there are not many songs from the last 2 albums that were hits, go robot, dark necessities and nothing really from I'm with you. Well in the UK anyway.
×