|12-14-2019, 04:11 PM
|#1
|
Rock n' Roll Doggie
FOB
Join Date: May 2005
Location: NYC
Posts: 8,442
Local Time: 07:29 AM
|
Best albums / songs of the 2010s
Sadly, it seems that we are too few to have the usual best-of-year lists, but I thought it might be good to have a thread up for best of the decade lists/comments/whatever.
I'll start with my favorite songs of the decade. This was incredibly hard to put together, but it was nice to rediscover some songs that I hadn't gone back to in a while. I'm posting my top-25 (but adding the next 25 under a spoiler tab if anyone is interested). I was surprised when I finally decided on my #1 song. Didn't really expect it, but I don't think there's a song from this decade that I enjoy more than this one.
The only rule I had in my list was just one song per artist.
50. Flying Lotus - Never Catch Me
49. Churches - The Mother We Share
48. Parquet Courts - Wide Awake
47. Rhye – The Fall
46. Yo La Tengo - Ohm
45. Childish Gambino - This is America
44. Wolf Alice - Bros
43. Fleet Foxes - Helplessness Blue
42. Lucy Daucus - Night Shift
41. Janelle Monäe - Pynk
40. Girls - Vomit
39. Mitski - Nobody
38. Chromatics - Into the Black
37. A Tribe Called Quest - We The People
36. Spoon - Inside Out
35. Phoebe Bridgers - Motion Sickness
34. The National - This is the Last Time
33. D’Angelo - Really Love
32. Car Seat Headrest – Drunk Drivers/Killer Whales
31. Kavinski - Nightcall
30. Radiohead - Daydreaming
29. Hop Along - Texas Funeral
28. Deerhunter - Helicopter
27. Tame Impala - Let It Happen
26. Big Thief - Mary
25. Wilco - One Sunday Morning
24. Courtney Barnett - Depreston
23. Phosphorescent - Song for Zula
22. David Bowie - Lazarus
21. Fiona Apple - Every Single Night
20. Beach House - Myth
19. Sufjan Stevens - Impossible Soul
18. St. Vincent - Cruel
17. Lorde - Green Light
16. Lana Del Rey - Video Games
15. Autre Ne Veut - Play By Play
14. Angel Olsen - Sister
13. Grimes - Realiti
12. LCD Soundsystem - Dance Yrself Clean
11. Kanye West - Runaway
10. Frank Ocean - Self Control
9. Los Campesinos! - In Media Res
8. Solange - Cranes in the sky
7. Bon Iver - Holocene
6. Sharon Van Etten – Seventeen
5. Bat for Lashes – Laura
4. Vampire Weekend - Hannah Hunt
3. Carly Rae Jepsen - Run Away With Me
2. Kendrick Lamar - Alright
1. Arcade Fire - Sprawl II (Mountains Beyond Mountains)
|12-14-2019, 04:13 PM
|#2
|
Blue Crack Addict
Join Date: Nov 2000
Location: Black Lodge
Posts: 25,667
Local Time: 06:29 AM
|
Best albums / songs of the 2010s
Lol I think I've heard of maybe 3 songs on your Top 25. Shows how much my taste is nothing like most people that post here.
|12-14-2019, 04:27 PM
|#3
|
Rock n' Roll Doggie
FOB
Join Date: May 2009
Location: Chicago
Posts: 9,934
Local Time: 06:29 AM
|
Thanks for making this. I am going to start a 2019 thread soon, mainly just for people to make recommendations on things we might have missed.
|12-14-2019, 04:31 PM
|#4
|
Rock n' Roll Doggie
FOB
Join Date: May 2005
Location: NYC
Posts: 8,442
Local Time: 07:29 AM
|12-14-2019, 04:33 PM
|#5
|
Rock n' Roll Doggie
FOB
Join Date: May 2009
Location: Chicago
Posts: 9,934
Local Time: 06:29 AM
|
There are three albums that immediately stand out to me as masterpieces from this decade. I'm sure there are others, but I need to go back and do some digging.
Sufjan - Carrie & Lowell
Nick Cave - Push the Sky Away
Tim Hecker - Virgins
|12-14-2019, 06:56 PM
|#6
|
Blue Crack Supplier
Join Date: Nov 2004
Location: Los Angeles, California
Posts: 39,925
Local Time: 04:29 AM
|
I don't care much about individual tracks but will definitely compile an albums list.
|12-14-2019, 09:04 PM
|#7
|
Blue Crack Addict
Join Date: Aug 2002
Location: illegitimi non carborundum
Posts: 19,972
Local Time: 07:29 AM
|12-14-2019, 09:07 PM
|#8
|
Blue Crack Addict
Join Date: Nov 2000
Location: Black Lodge
Posts: 25,667
Local Time: 06:29 AM
|
Quote:
Yeah. I’ve always been a rock guy and what I’ll remember most about tots decade is that you had to look a lot harder for good rock because sites like Pitchfork gravitated more towards hip hop, r&b, and pop.
|12-14-2019, 09:57 PM
|#9
|
Rock n' Roll Doggie
FOB
Join Date: May 2005
Location: NYC
Posts: 8,442
Local Time: 07:29 AM
|
Best albums / songs of the 2010s
I don’t feel like justifying a personal list, but half of it at least is what I would define broadly as rock (and not particularly obscure). Possibly more.
Maybe the issue is that your conception of rock is pretty narrow?
|12-14-2019, 10:06 PM
|#10
|
Blue Crack Addict
Join Date: Nov 2000
Location: Black Lodge
Posts: 25,667
Local Time: 06:29 AM
|
Quote:
I wouldn’t say narrower, just harder. For example, that Big Thief album. Complete yawn fest, IMO. I just prefer more of a punch. But to each their own. This decade actually helped me break out of a bit of a music slump, where nothing was really exciting me. I broke out of my comfort zone, discovering bands like Dance Gavin Dance, who happen to be my pick for best band of the decade (after Tilian joined).
|12-14-2019, 10:28 PM
|#11
|
Rock n' Roll Doggie
FOB
Join Date: May 2005
Location: NYC
Posts: 8,442
Local Time: 07:29 AM
|
I’m not sure which Big Thief álbum you are referring to, but if it’s Two Hands, honestly I can’t think of a recent song that packs as much punch as Not (as an aside, Matt Berninger covered it recently and it’s pretty fun).
The other thing I’d say is that it’s not Pitchfork - it’s the music landscape that has changed. Rolling Stone has literally one rock song in its top 20. Rolling Stone!
|12-14-2019, 10:36 PM
|#12
|
Blue Crack Addict
Join Date: Nov 2000
Location: Black Lodge
Posts: 25,667
Local Time: 06:29 AM
|
Quote:
I like to pick on Pitchfork, but you’re right, it’s the general landscape that has made things a bit frustrating personally.
So I just checked out that song and it’s not bad. When I’m referring to packing a punch, I’m referring to something like this:
https://youtu.be/Z-aQrBZ4Duw
|12-14-2019, 11:27 PM
|#13
|
45:33
Join Date: Jun 2005
Location: East Point to Shaolin
Posts: 57,008
Local Time: 11:29 PM
|
My first impression of that first Big Thief album to come out this year was similar, it did little for me and I shut it off and didn't go back to it (will at some point, would like to go check out their live show). But I find this "where has all the rock gone" attitude to be a bit tired. Love you Mikal, but you've been running with it for a long time. There's a ton of it out there. Sure it might not be quite as easy to find as it once was, but I'm tired of the trope because a) it isn't true and b) it puts every other genre of music in the same basket and makes it all lesser, because it ain't got firing electric guitar and a consistent drum beat.
Anyway. I'll post my list of stuff soon, as soon as I can get it in order
|12-14-2019, 11:29 PM
|#14
|
Blue Crack Addict
Join Date: Nov 2000
Location: Black Lodge
Posts: 25,667
Local Time: 06:29 AM
|
Quote:
I actually agree with your point and I’m not running with a “where has all the rock gone” attitude. I found the rock.
|12-16-2019, 09:35 AM
|#15
|
Blue Crack Supplier
Join Date: Nov 2004
Location: Los Angeles, California
Posts: 39,925
Local Time: 04:29 AM
|
|