Best albums / songs of the 2010s



I'll start with my favorite songs of the decade. This was incredibly hard to put together, but it was nice to rediscover some songs that I hadn't gone back to in a while. I'm posting my top-25 (but adding the next 25 under a spoiler tab if anyone is interested). I was surprised when I finally decided on my #1 song. Didn't really expect it, but I don't think there's a song from this decade that I enjoy more than this one.



The only rule I had in my list was just one song per artist.





50. Flying Lotus - Never Catch Me

49. Churches - The Mother We Share

48. Parquet Courts - Wide Awake

47. Rhye – The Fall

46. Yo La Tengo - Ohm

45. Childish Gambino - This is America

44. Wolf Alice - Bros

43. Fleet Foxes - Helplessness Blue

42. Lucy Daucus - Night Shift

41. Janelle Monäe - Pynk

40. Girls - Vomit

39. Mitski - Nobody

38. Chromatics - Into the Black

37. A Tribe Called Quest - We The People

36. Spoon - Inside Out

35. Phoebe Bridgers - Motion Sickness

34. The National - This is the Last Time

33. D’Angelo - Really Love

32. Car Seat Headrest – Drunk Drivers/Killer Whales

31. Kavinski - Nightcall

30. Radiohead - Daydreaming

29. Hop Along - Texas Funeral

28. Deerhunter - Helicopter

27. Tame Impala - Let It Happen

26. Big Thief - Mary



25. Wilco - One Sunday Morning

24. Courtney Barnett - Depreston

23. Phosphorescent - Song for Zula

22. David Bowie - Lazarus

21. Fiona Apple - Every Single Night

20. Beach House - Myth

19. Sufjan Stevens - Impossible Soul

18. St. Vincent - Cruel

17. Lorde - Green Light

16. Lana Del Rey - Video Games

15. Autre Ne Veut - Play By Play

14. Angel Olsen - Sister

13. Grimes - Realiti

12. LCD Soundsystem - Dance Yrself Clean

11. Kanye West - Runaway

10. Frank Ocean - Self Control

9. Los Campesinos! - In Media Res

8. Solange - Cranes in the sky

7. Bon Iver - Holocene

6. Sharon Van Etten – Seventeen

5. Bat for Lashes – Laura

4. Vampire Weekend - Hannah Hunt

3. Carly Rae Jepsen - Run Away With Me

2. Kendrick Lamar - Alright

1. Arcade Fire - Sprawl II (Mountains Beyond Mountains) 25. Wilco - One Sunday Morning24. Courtney Barnett - Depreston23. Phosphorescent - Song for Zula22. David Bowie - Lazarus21. Fiona Apple - Every Single Night20. Beach House - Myth19. Sufjan Stevens - Impossible Soul18. St. Vincent - Cruel17. Lorde - Green Light16. Lana Del Rey - Video Games15. Autre Ne Veut - Play By Play14. Angel Olsen - Sister13. Grimes - Realiti12. LCD Soundsystem - Dance Yrself Clean11. Kanye West - Runaway10. Frank Ocean - Self Control9. Los Campesinos! - In Media Res8. Solange - Cranes in the sky7. Bon Iver - Holocene6. Sharon Van Etten – Seventeen5. Bat for Lashes – Laura4. Vampire Weekend - Hannah Hunt3. Carly Rae Jepsen - Run Away With Me2. Kendrick Lamar - Alright1. Arcade Fire - Sprawl II (Mountains Beyond Mountains)



