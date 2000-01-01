2019! O! You Have Come To An End! (Lists For The Listeners Of Casper And Thermopolis) - U2 Feedback

2019! O! You Have Come To An End! (Lists For The Listeners Of Casper And Thermopolis)
Getting in before iron yuppie does

Post your best of 2019.

For me, it wasn't the best of years, but still plenty of really great music came out of it. Some fantastic new discoveries, a lot of great older records, some awesome new music by old acts, some good live gigs too.

Albums
1. Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds - Ghosteen
2. The National - I Am Easy to Find
3. Stella Donnelly - Beware of the Dogs
4. Moodymann - Sinner
5. Lizzo - Cuz I Love You
6. Helado Negro - This is How You Smile
7. Bruce Springsteen - Western Stars
8. James Blake - Assume Form
9. Sharon Van Etten - Remind Me Tomorrow
10. FKA twigs - MAGDALENE

Songs
1. Sharon Van Etten - Seventeen
2. Bruce Springsteen - Moonlight Motel
3. Lizzo - Juice
4. Lana Del Rey - Norman Fucking Rockwell!
5. Stella Donnelly - Old Man
6. The National - I Am Easy to Find
7. Lil Nas X - Old Town Road
8. Helado Negro - Running
9. Moodymann - I'll Provide
10. Thom Yorke - Dawn Chorus

Gigs
1. U2, Marvel Stadium
2. Stella Donnelly, Corner
3. Arctic Monkeys, Rod Laver
4. Anderson Paak, Festy Hall
5. Neneh Cherry, Recital Centre

Old albums
1. Teho Teardo & Blixa Bargeld - Still Smiling
2. George Harrison - All Things Must Pass
3. Nina Simone - Baltimore
4. Bob Seger & The Silver Bullet Band - Stranger in Town
5. Yo La Tengo - I Can Hear the Heart Beating As One (Autumn Sweater being the best new old song I heard this year, what a tune.)
