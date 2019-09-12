Kieran McConville ONE

Alun Jamison's New Band 'The Marine Corpse' In Hot Water Over Strong Pro-War Ethos Jamison, 42, denied the band name was a pun on 'Marine Corps'. "We would never mock the military," Jamison said. "The military flows in our veins just as it does in our audience's. No, we named the band after a body that washed up outside my pad in Malibu."