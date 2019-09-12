|
|12-09-2019, 07:59 PM
|#1
|
ONE
love, blood, life
Join Date: Dec 2001
Location: Kony Island Baby
Posts: 10,225
Local Time: 10:28 PM
|
Alun Jamison's New Band 'The Marine Corpse' In Hot Water Over Strong Pro-War Ethos
Jamison, 42, denied the band name was a pun on 'Marine Corps'. "We would never mock the military," Jamison said. "The military flows in our veins just as it does in our audience's. No, we named the band after a body that washed up outside my pad in Malibu."
|
