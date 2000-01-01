US Politics XVIII: the illegitimate partisan sham thread - U2 Feedback

Old 12-13-2019, 11:01 AM   #1
US Politics XVIII: the illegitimate partisan sham thread
motion to strike the last word.
Old 12-13-2019, 11:20 AM   #2
All Matt Gaetz DUI discussion stays in here please.
Old 12-13-2019, 11:23 AM   #3
Quote:
Originally Posted by mikal
All Matt Gaetz DUI discussion stays in here please.
He's right up there on the list of "most punchable faces".
Old 12-13-2019, 02:46 PM   #4
Heh.
Old 12-13-2019, 04:58 PM   #5
I can't stand Doug Collins

Name: download.jpeg Views: 55 Size: 4.1 KB
Old 12-13-2019, 05:00 PM   #6
Giuliani got back from Ukraine today and went straight to the WH to see Donnie. I guarantee they'll be dirt coming out about Hunter Biden.
Old 12-13-2019, 05:10 PM   #7
Quote:
Originally Posted by MrsSpringsteen
Giuliani got back from Ukraine today and went straight to the WH to see Donnie. I guarantee they'll be dirt coming out about Hunter Biden.
Me thinks we need to have Johnson's "pot calling the kettle black" comments directed towards Giuliani next.
Old 12-13-2019, 05:18 PM   #8
No, we need people to be thrown in jail. But the law doesn’t apply to these people

Supreme Court also agreed to hear Trumps financial appeals....in March. With a decision in June.

Looking at how the GOP behaved during these hearings, how they didn’t even go the “ok what he did was wrong, but not impeachable” argument, instead they doubled down on lies and fantasy. It tells me there is no way a Democrat wins in 2020.

Rules, facts, the truth does not matter anymore. This is not a level playing field. Think of the worst thing the GOP can do, and they’ll do worse to win.

It is going to take mass protests to turn this around and i don’t think America cares enough
Old 12-13-2019, 05:50 PM   #9
BEAL-
Move On is working on setting up mass protests against trump.


On one of the YT comments sections re the republicans complaints- the reminded people how bad Obama had been treated (ain't that the truth!).
Old 12-13-2019, 06:01 PM   #10
Quote:
Originally Posted by BEAL
No, we need people to be thrown in jail. But the law doesn’t apply to these people
I was just making a joke with my post-just noting the sheer irony (and gall) of somebody like Giuliani, who's got a pretty questionable past of his own, trying to dig up dirt on somebody else.

But yes, I do agree it would be very nice to start seeing some of these people going away in handcuffs now.
Old 12-13-2019, 06:15 PM   #11
if anyone wants to do some history (and i'm going to to jog more of my memories) back when Newt Gingrich was there and The House was held by Republicans - they pulled so much crap on The Dems it was unbelievable. NG had a list of words to use to describe Democrats which was like a Scorched Earth practice. Even things like even where they could meet.

And through sheer reputation; how many of you think , or hear on TV or radio "The Democrat Party"? It's not that.
It's The Democratic Party. I sometimes hear it correctly.
Old 12-13-2019, 06:51 PM   #12
Washington Post is reporting that Trump asked Giuliani what did you get? (in Ukraine) and Ghoul said more than you can even imagine.

The way things work out for Trump I bet Joe Biden will end up dropping out.
Old 12-13-2019, 08:20 PM   #13
Damn ghoul
Old 12-13-2019, 08:37 PM   #14
Brace yerselvs
Old 12-13-2019, 08:55 PM   #15
from Esquire

Quote:

The President Just Admitted in Court He Ran a Crooked Charity and We're All Just Gonna Shrug It Off?
Who among us has not spent $20,000 in other people's charity money on a six-foot portrait of ourselves?
Quote:
But did you see the charity thing? You should see the charity thing. It was almost water under the bridge. Our politics have gone so far down the rabbit hole that a story about how the President of the United States agreed to pay $2 million at a court's order—while admitting he used his charity for his own gain—barely made a splash. Folks saw the headline and thought to themselves, Well, yeah, of course Donald Trump ran a crooked charity. But really. Look at this.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW

As part of the settlement, the president paid eight charities a total of $2 million while admitting "he misused funds raised by the Donald J. Trump Foundation to promote his presidential bid and pay off business debts, the New York State attorney general said on Tuesday."
Old 12-13-2019, 10:16 PM   #16
Aaawww,,.

the orange don is feeling humiliated

.
That's riiiiight.....

...you get a Big Fat * next to your name in The History Books, bastard!
Old 12-14-2019, 08:05 AM   #17
I certainly hope there's nothing nefarious and/or illegal that Joe Biden did in Ukraine involving Hunter Biden. Hunter Biden certainly has an interesting set of life issues and situations, I'm sure his life has been very difficult with the loss of his mother and sister in that accident. Then the loss of his surviving brother Beau.

He has had a long time drug addiction problem. He became romantically involved with Beau's widow. He then married a woman he knew for six days, she's pregnant now. A woman in Arkansas filed a paternity suit against him, he denied he was the father but a DNA test proved it.

Obviously none of that is relevant to the Ukraine situation. But I could definitely see the possibility of a powerful wealthy man trying to "make things right" for his son who has such constant life issues and struggles. Happens all the time, just not in a public way. I hope Joe didn't do any such thing in Ukraine. His connections got Hunter the job, no doubt about that.
Old 12-14-2019, 09:12 AM   #18
Now do the Trump kids
Old 12-14-2019, 05:02 PM   #19
Well, said MrsS. I so hope not either.

Effing Trump kids, leaving Barron out - maaaaybe he'll turn out better? Not holding my breath, tho.
It would be damn funny if he turned into a progressive!


In other news The ghoul have bern invited to testify at the Senate Hearing.
Old 12-14-2019, 06:20 PM   #20
Some Democrats are asking McConnell to recuse himself.


fat chance

But i'll hope for a miracle!
