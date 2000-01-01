|
|12-13-2019, 11:01 AM
|#1
|
Blue Crack Addict
Join Date: Aug 2002
Location: illegitimi non carborundum
Posts: 19,972
Local Time: 07:27 AM
|
US Politics XVIII: the illegitimate partisan sham thread
motion to strike the last word.__________________
|12-13-2019, 11:20 AM
|#2
|
Blue Crack Addict
Join Date: Nov 2000
Location: Black Lodge
Posts: 25,667
Local Time: 06:27 AM
|
All Matt Gaetz DUI discussion stays in here please.__________________
|12-13-2019, 11:23 AM
|#3
|
Blue Crack Addict
Join Date: Jul 2002
Location: In a dimension known as the Twilight Zone...do de doo doo, do de doo doo...
Posts: 20,014
Local Time: 06:27 AM
|12-13-2019, 02:46 PM
|#4
|
Blue Crack Supplier
Join Date: Dec 2003
Location: in the sound dancing - w Bono & Edge :D
Posts: 33,965
Local Time: 07:27 AM
|
Heh.
|12-13-2019, 04:58 PM
|#5
|
Blue Crack Addict
Join Date: Nov 2002
Posts: 26,048
Local Time: 07:27 AM
|
I can't stand Doug Collins
|12-13-2019, 05:00 PM
|#6
|
Blue Crack Addict
Join Date: Nov 2002
Posts: 26,048
Local Time: 07:27 AM
|
Giuliani got back from Ukraine today and went straight to the WH to see Donnie. I guarantee they'll be dirt coming out about Hunter Biden.
|12-13-2019, 05:10 PM
|#7
|
Blue Crack Addict
Join Date: Jul 2002
Location: In a dimension known as the Twilight Zone...do de doo doo, do de doo doo...
Posts: 20,014
Local Time: 06:27 AM
|12-13-2019, 05:18 PM
|#8
|
Rock n' Roll Doggie
Band-aid
Join Date: Sep 2000
Location: San Diego
Posts: 4,637
Local Time: 12:27 PM
|
No, we need people to be thrown in jail. But the law doesn’t apply to these people
Supreme Court also agreed to hear Trumps financial appeals....in March. With a decision in June.
Looking at how the GOP behaved during these hearings, how they didn’t even go the “ok what he did was wrong, but not impeachable” argument, instead they doubled down on lies and fantasy. It tells me there is no way a Democrat wins in 2020.
Rules, facts, the truth does not matter anymore. This is not a level playing field. Think of the worst thing the GOP can do, and they’ll do worse to win.
It is going to take mass protests to turn this around and i don’t think America cares enough
|12-13-2019, 05:50 PM
|#9
|
Blue Crack Supplier
Join Date: Dec 2003
Location: in the sound dancing - w Bono & Edge :D
Posts: 33,965
Local Time: 07:27 AM
|
BEAL-
Move On is working on setting up mass protests against trump.
On one of the YT comments sections re the republicans complaints- the reminded people how bad Obama had been treated (ain't that the truth!).
|12-13-2019, 06:01 PM
|#10
|
Blue Crack Addict
Join Date: Jul 2002
Location: In a dimension known as the Twilight Zone...do de doo doo, do de doo doo...
Posts: 20,014
Local Time: 06:27 AM
|
Quote:
But yes, I do agree it would be very nice to start seeing some of these people going away in handcuffs now.
|12-13-2019, 06:15 PM
|#11
|
Blue Crack Supplier
Join Date: Dec 2003
Location: in the sound dancing - w Bono & Edge :D
Posts: 33,965
Local Time: 07:27 AM
|
if anyone wants to do some history (and i'm going to to jog more of my memories) back when Newt Gingrich was there and The House was held by Republicans - they pulled so much crap on The Dems it was unbelievable. NG had a list of words to use to describe Democrats which was like a Scorched Earth practice. Even things like even where they could meet.
And through sheer reputation; how many of you think , or hear on TV or radio "The Democrat Party"? It's not that.
It's The Democratic Party. I sometimes hear it correctly.
|12-13-2019, 06:51 PM
|#12
|
Blue Crack Addict
Join Date: Nov 2002
Posts: 26,048
Local Time: 07:27 AM
|
Washington Post is reporting that Trump asked Giuliani what did you get? (in Ukraine) and Ghoul said more than you can even imagine.
The way things work out for Trump I bet Joe Biden will end up dropping out.
|12-13-2019, 08:20 PM
|#13
|
Blue Crack Supplier
Join Date: Dec 2003
Location: in the sound dancing - w Bono & Edge :D
Posts: 33,965
Local Time: 07:27 AM
|
Damn ghoul
|12-13-2019, 08:37 PM
|#14
|
Blue Crack Addict
Join Date: Sep 2010
Location: Washington, DC
Posts: 15,335
Local Time: 07:27 AM
|
Brace yerselvs
|12-13-2019, 08:55 PM
|#15
|
Blue Crack Supplier
Join Date: Dec 2003
Location: in the sound dancing - w Bono & Edge :D
Posts: 33,965
Local Time: 07:27 AM
|
from Esquire
Quote:
Quote:
|12-13-2019, 10:16 PM
|#16
|
Blue Crack Supplier
Join Date: Dec 2003
Location: in the sound dancing - w Bono & Edge :D
Posts: 33,965
Local Time: 07:27 AM
|
Aaawww,,.
the orange don is feeling humiliated
.
That's riiiiight.....
...you get a Big Fat * next to your name in The History Books, bastard!
|12-14-2019, 08:05 AM
|#17
|
Blue Crack Addict
Join Date: Nov 2002
Posts: 26,048
Local Time: 07:27 AM
|
I certainly hope there's nothing nefarious and/or illegal that Joe Biden did in Ukraine involving Hunter Biden. Hunter Biden certainly has an interesting set of life issues and situations, I'm sure his life has been very difficult with the loss of his mother and sister in that accident. Then the loss of his surviving brother Beau.
He has had a long time drug addiction problem. He became romantically involved with Beau's widow. He then married a woman he knew for six days, she's pregnant now. A woman in Arkansas filed a paternity suit against him, he denied he was the father but a DNA test proved it.
Obviously none of that is relevant to the Ukraine situation. But I could definitely see the possibility of a powerful wealthy man trying to "make things right" for his son who has such constant life issues and struggles. Happens all the time, just not in a public way. I hope Joe didn't do any such thing in Ukraine. His connections got Hunter the job, no doubt about that.
|12-14-2019, 09:12 AM
|#18
|
Rock n' Roll Doggie
Band-aid
Join Date: Sep 2000
Location: San Diego
Posts: 4,637
Local Time: 12:27 PM
|
Now do the Trump kids
|12-14-2019, 05:02 PM
|#19
|
Blue Crack Supplier
Join Date: Dec 2003
Location: in the sound dancing - w Bono & Edge :D
Posts: 33,965
Local Time: 07:27 AM
|
Well, said MrsS. I so hope not either.
Effing Trump kids, leaving Barron out - maaaaybe he'll turn out better? Not holding my breath, tho.
It would be damn funny if he turned into a progressive!
In other news The ghoul have bern invited to testify at the Senate Hearing.
|12-14-2019, 06:20 PM
|#20
|
Blue Crack Supplier
Join Date: Dec 2003
Location: in the sound dancing - w Bono & Edge :D
Posts: 33,965
Local Time: 07:27 AM
|
Some Democrats are asking McConnell to recuse himself.__________________
fat chance
But i'll hope for a miracle!
