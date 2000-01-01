MrsSpringsteen Blue Crack Addict



I certainly hope there's nothing nefarious and/or illegal that Joe Biden did in Ukraine involving Hunter Biden. Hunter Biden certainly has an interesting set of life issues and situations, I'm sure his life has been very difficult with the loss of his mother and sister in that accident. Then the loss of his surviving brother Beau.



He has had a long time drug addiction problem. He became romantically involved with Beau's widow. He then married a woman he knew for six days, she's pregnant now. A woman in Arkansas filed a paternity suit against him, he denied he was the father but a DNA test proved it.



Obviously none of that is relevant to the Ukraine situation. But I could definitely see the possibility of a powerful wealthy man trying to "make things right" for his son who has such constant life issues and struggles. Happens all the time, just not in a public way. I hope Joe didn't do any such thing in Ukraine. His connections got Hunter the job, no doubt about that.