Today, 09:33 PM
|#1
|
Blue Crack Distributor
Join Date: Jul 2000
Location: Stateless
Posts: 63,414
Local Time: 10:45 PM
|
US Politics XIX: Just an Echo Chamber Living In Your Heads
Continue__________________
Today, 09:36 PM
|#2
|
Blue Crack Addict
Join Date: Sep 2010
Location: Washington, DC
Posts: 15,471
Local Time: 10:45 PM
|
So who do:__________________
Sanders
Warren
Biden
Buttheadguy
Klobuchar
Bloomberg
pick for their VPs?
Today, 09:44 PM
|#3
|
Blue Crack Distributor
Join Date: Jul 2000
Location: Stateless
Posts: 63,414
Local Time: 10:45 PM
|
Harris and Abrams will be the popular choices, but call me crazy for reeeeeeeally wanting to see Pence have to debate Buttigieg.
Today, 09:55 PM
|#4
|
Rock n' Roll Doggie
Band-aid
Band-aid
Join Date: Aug 2000
Location: moons of Zooropa
Posts: 4,978
Local Time: 03:45 AM
|
Quote:
Warren - Well Castro is workin for it. And not a bad choice at all. Or Booker
Biden - Abrams or Harris or even Warren would be great.
Buttheadguy - Harris or Maybe Tammy Baldwin if they are running a midwest strategy
Klobuchar - Booker or Castro
Bloomberg - god that's tough. But maybe Klobuchar or Harris
Today, 10:03 PM
|#5
|
Blue Crack Addict
Join Date: Sep 2010
Location: Washington, DC
Posts: 15,471
Local Time: 10:45 PM
|
I think Tammy Baldwin or Elizabeth Warren are the obvious choices for Sanders, or if he wants to really jump off the deep end... Gabbard.
As for the rest, it’s harder to say. Baldwin is probably a common pick if she’s up for the task. A Pete + Tammy would be an all gay ticket. It would redeem him for me. Not that I wouldn’t vote for him, but he’s probably the candidate I want the least right now.
Today, 10:19 PM
|#6
|
Rock n' Roll Doggie
Band-aid
Band-aid
Join Date: Aug 2000
Location: moons of Zooropa
Posts: 4,978
Local Time: 03:45 AM
|
Quote:
I think Abrams standing next to Pete would just look way too calculated. But i kinda think Harris would fit with him well.
Today, 10:20 PM
|#7
|
Blue Crack Addict
Join Date: Sep 2010
Location: Washington, DC
Posts: 15,471
Local Time: 10:45 PM
|
I disagree that Sanders needs a moderate. Sanders needs a stable like-minded politician who is eligible to become president in 4 years if his health isn’t up to par.
Today, 10:38 PM
|#8
|
Blue Crack Distributor
Join Date: Jul 2000
Location: Stateless
Posts: 63,414
Local Time: 10:45 PM
|
Quote:
That sounds dumb, but it's also true, because America is dumb.
Today, 10:43 PM
|#9
|
Blue Crack Addict
Join Date: Sep 2010
Location: Washington, DC
Posts: 15,471
Local Time: 10:45 PM
|
I also disagree with that. I don’t think that middle group of voters gives a shit.__________________
I think the problem you’re describing exists more in places like Florida, not the rust belt. I think it’s pretty damn hard for Sanders to win Florida. Ohio/Michigan/Pennsylvania/Wisconsin? I think that’s what he brings back to the Democratic Party.
