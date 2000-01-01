US Politics XIX: Just an Echo Chamber Living In Your Heads - U2 Feedback

Old Today, 09:33 PM   #1
Headache in a Suitcase
 
Headache in a Suitcase's Avatar
 
Join Date: Jul 2000
Location: Stateless
Posts: 63,414
Local Time: 10:45 PM
US Politics XIX: Just an Echo Chamber Living In Your Heads
Continue
Headache in a Suitcase
Old Today, 09:36 PM   #2
Blue Crack Addict
 
LuckyNumber7
 
Join Date: Sep 2010
Location: Washington, DC
Posts: 15,471
Local Time: 10:45 PM
So who do:

Sanders
Warren
Biden
Buttheadguy
Klobuchar
Bloomberg

pick for their VPs?
LuckyNumber7
Old Today, 09:44 PM   #3
Blue Crack Distributor
 
Headache in a Suitcase
 
Join Date: Jul 2000
Location: Stateless
Posts: 63,414
Local Time: 10:45 PM
Harris and Abrams will be the popular choices, but call me crazy for reeeeeeeally wanting to see Pence have to debate Buttigieg.
Headache in a Suitcase
Old Today, 09:55 PM   #4
Rock n' Roll Doggie
Band-aid
 
womanfish
 
Join Date: Aug 2000
Location: moons of Zooropa
Posts: 4,978
Local Time: 03:45 AM
Quote:
Originally Posted by LuckyNumber7 View Post
So who do:

Sanders
Warren
Biden
Buttheadguy
Klobuchar
Bloomberg

pick for their VPs?
Sanders - tough one here. Like Biden, i think Abrams would be decent choice.
Warren - Well Castro is workin for it. And not a bad choice at all. Or Booker
Biden - Abrams or Harris or even Warren would be great.
Buttheadguy - Harris or Maybe Tammy Baldwin if they are running a midwest strategy
Klobuchar - Booker or Castro
Bloomberg - god that's tough. But maybe Klobuchar or Harris
womanfish
Old Today, 10:03 PM   #5
Blue Crack Addict
 
LuckyNumber7
 
Join Date: Sep 2010
Location: Washington, DC
Posts: 15,471
Local Time: 10:45 PM
I think Tammy Baldwin or Elizabeth Warren are the obvious choices for Sanders, or if he wants to really jump off the deep end... Gabbard.

As for the rest, it’s harder to say. Baldwin is probably a common pick if she’s up for the task. A Pete + Tammy would be an all gay ticket. It would redeem him for me. Not that I wouldn’t vote for him, but he’s probably the candidate I want the least right now.
LuckyNumber7
Old Today, 10:19 PM   #6
Rock n' Roll Doggie
Band-aid
 
womanfish
 
Join Date: Aug 2000
Location: moons of Zooropa
Posts: 4,978
Local Time: 03:45 AM
Quote:
Originally Posted by LuckyNumber7 View Post
I think Tammy Baldwin or Elizabeth Warren are the obvious choices for Sanders, or if he wants to really jump off the deep end... Gabbard.

As for the rest, it’s harder to say. Baldwin is probably a common pick if she’s up for the task. A Pete + Tammy would be an all gay ticket. It would redeem him for me. Not that I wouldn’t vote for him, but he’s probably the candidate I want the least right now.
Oh wow, I'd totally forgotten about that. LOL. Yeah, Baldwin would be good with Sanders. I don't really think Warren would be. For one, Sanders needs a choice that is more moderate, the other... I just don't really think they get along that well.
I think Abrams standing next to Pete would just look way too calculated. But i kinda think Harris would fit with him well.
womanfish
Old Today, 10:20 PM   #7
Blue Crack Addict
 
LuckyNumber7
 
Join Date: Sep 2010
Location: Washington, DC
Posts: 15,471
Local Time: 10:45 PM
I disagree that Sanders needs a moderate. Sanders needs a stable like-minded politician who is eligible to become president in 4 years if his health isn’t up to par.
LuckyNumber7
Old Today, 10:38 PM   #8
Blue Crack Distributor
 
Headache in a Suitcase
 
Join Date: Jul 2000
Location: Stateless
Posts: 63,414
Local Time: 10:45 PM
Quote:
Originally Posted by LuckyNumber7 View Post
I disagree that Sanders needs a moderate. Sanders needs a stable like-minded politician who is eligible to become president in 4 years if his health isn’t up to par.
Sanders needs someone to give reassurance to old white rust belt voters that he isn't a communist.

That sounds dumb, but it's also true, because America is dumb.
Headache in a Suitcase
Old Today, 10:43 PM   #9
Blue Crack Addict
 
LuckyNumber7
 
Join Date: Sep 2010
Location: Washington, DC
Posts: 15,471
Local Time: 10:45 PM
I also disagree with that. I don’t think that middle group of voters gives a shit.

I think the problem you’re describing exists more in places like Florida, not the rust belt. I think it’s pretty damn hard for Sanders to win Florida. Ohio/Michigan/Pennsylvania/Wisconsin? I think that’s what he brings back to the Democratic Party.
LuckyNumber7
