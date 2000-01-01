Found a longer version of North Star from Transformers - U2 Feedback

Old Today, 11:09 AM   #1
Rock n' Roll Doggie
Registered Dude's Avatar
 
Join Date: Aug 2008
Location: NWT
Posts: 4,626
Local Time: 02:16 PM
Found a longer version of North Star from Transformers


About 2:30 seconds of it.

Kinda crappy quality, But most we've heard to this point I think..
Old Today, 11:17 AM   #2
Blue Crack Addict
 
DaveC's Avatar
 
Join Date: Aug 2002
Location: mar-a-lago delenda est
Posts: 20,031
Local Time: 01:16 PM
this song sucks.
Old Today, 11:22 AM   #3
Refugee
 
Hollow Island's Avatar
 
Join Date: Jan 2011
Posts: 2,284
Local Time: 02:16 PM
I like the music quite a bit but Bono's melody isn't very good and the lyrics are awful. The chorus is jarring but with a bit of tightening this could be a pretty good song. I'd love it if they had a mellotron based album
Hollow Island is offline   Reply With Quote
