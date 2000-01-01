|
|Today, 11:09 AM
|#1
|
Rock n' Roll Doggie
Band-aid
Join Date: Aug 2008
Location: NWT
Posts: 4,626
Local Time: 02:16 PM
|
Found a longer version of North Star from Transformers
About 2:30 seconds of it.
Kinda crappy quality, But most we've heard to this point I think..
|Today, 11:17 AM
|#2
|
Blue Crack Addict
Join Date: Aug 2002
Location: mar-a-lago delenda est
Posts: 20,031
Local Time: 01:16 PM
|
this song sucks.__________________
|Today, 11:22 AM
|#3
|
Refugee
Join Date: Jan 2011
Posts: 2,284
Local Time: 02:16 PM
|
I like the music quite a bit but Bono's melody isn't very good and the lyrics are awful. The chorus is jarring but with a bit of tightening this could be a pretty good song. I'd love it if they had a mellotron based album
