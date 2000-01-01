|
|12-15-2019, 08:28 PM
|#1
|
Babyface
Join Date: Dec 2019
Posts: 1
Local Time: 07:26 AM
|
Buy (5Pieces) Apple iPhone 11 Pro 64GB New Original Unlocked $4,995CAD
Company Name Esellibuy__________________
Price: Canadian dollar
Email info@esellibuy.com
We are located in Canada
|12-15-2019, 09:00 PM
|#2
|
ONE
love, blood, life
Join Date: Nov 2004
Location: Canberra, Australia
Posts: 13,154
Local Time: 11:26 PM
|
Lol__________________
|12-15-2019, 11:26 PM
|#3
|
Rock n' Roll Doggie
Join Date: Aug 2004
Posts: 3,273
Local Time: 12:26 PM
|
Seems legit.... you son of a bitch, I’m in!
|12-16-2019, 06:34 AM
|#4
|
The Male
Join Date: Aug 2004
Location: Hollywoo
Posts: 66,944
Local Time: 04:26 AM
|
Why are you selling the iPhone off in 5 pieces? Is this like a ransom deal?
|12-16-2019, 08:07 AM
|#5
|
Blue Crack Addict
Join Date: Feb 2001
Location: Your own private Idaho
Posts: 29,304
Local Time: 07:26 AM
|
Send me an invoice by email please:
ILoveaScam@yahoo.com
|12-16-2019, 09:36 AM
|#6
|
Blue Crack Supplier
Join Date: Nov 2004
Location: Los Angeles, California
Posts: 39,925
Local Time: 04:26 AM
|
I smell Paul McGuinne$$ behind this.
|12-16-2019, 10:05 AM
|#7
|
Rock n' Roll Doggie
Join Date: Sep 2004
Posts: 3,607
Local Time: 12:26 PM
|
Does songs of innocence come pre loaded on the phone ?
|12-16-2019, 10:21 AM
|#8
|
Blue Crack Supplier
Join Date: Aug 2002
Location: between my head and heart
Posts: 41,204
Local Time: 06:26 AM
|
But is it (red)?
U2s4suckas
|12-16-2019, 10:53 AM
|#9
|
Rock n' Roll Doggie
Band-aid
Join Date: Aug 2006
Posts: 4,213
Local Time: 11:26 PM
|
I love every Apple! It is all a work of art. I like the variety of iPhones throughout their career span. And I have listened to virtually every iPod.
I love Apple.
|12-16-2019, 02:18 PM
|#10
|
Blue Crack Supplier
Join Date: Aug 2002
Location: I'm here 'cus I don't want to go home
Posts: 31,903
Local Time: 07:26 AM
|
guys, don't worry, they're located in Canada, nothing shady goes on up here...
|12-16-2019, 02:44 PM
|#11
|
Blue Crack Addict
Join Date: Feb 2001
Location: Your own private Idaho
Posts: 29,304
Local Time: 07:26 AM
|
